'It don't get bigger than this!' 50 Cent surprises fans with Ed Sheeran at show





Who would've thought 50 Cent and Ed Sheeran would be on the same stage together? Clearly, 50 Cent did!

During 50 Cent's Final Lap Tour stop at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, the rapper (48) surprised fans with a surprise guest, Ed Sheeran.

And 50 Cent did it in style...

To reveal his surprise guest, the 'In Da Club' singer stood next to a large box with the text, "THERE IS A MONSTER IN THIS BOX" on it. The box lifted to reveal Sheeran. The pair handshake-hugged before Sheeran sang his award-winning hit, 'Shape of You.'

Watch the reveal below.

The artists shared their appreciation for each other and documented their collab on 50 Cent's social media page.

Sheeran shared the behind-the-scenes of his big stage reveal...

Ed Sheeran had the o2 going crazy good times, I had a ball • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/ZtYxoncxzA ' 50cent (@50cent) November 22, 2023

And 50 Cent closed off the evening by saying, "It don't get bigger than this."

My man came through for me tonight, 💣BOOM💨LONDON went crazy! It don’t get bigger than this • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/kZAx5iVNYC ' 50cent (@50cent) November 22, 2023

