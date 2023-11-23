'It don't get bigger than this!' 50 Cent surprises fans with Ed Sheeran at show
Who would've thought 50 Cent and Ed Sheeran would be on the same stage together? Clearly, 50 Cent did!
During 50 Cent's Final Lap Tour stop at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, the rapper (48) surprised fans with a surprise guest, Ed Sheeran.
RELATED: 50 CENT ON DIDDY RAPE, ABUSE LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT: ‘HE PAID THAT MONEY REAL QUICK’
And 50 Cent did it in style...
To reveal his surprise guest, the 'In Da Club' singer stood next to a large box with the text, "THERE IS A MONSTER IN THIS BOX" on it. The box lifted to reveal Sheeran. The pair handshake-hugged before Sheeran sang his award-winning hit, 'Shape of You.'
Watch the reveal below.
@edsheeranbrasil ed todo empolgado sendo fã do 50 cent 😂 #edsheeran #50cent #thefinallaptour #indaclub ♬ In Da Club - 50 Cent
The artists shared their appreciation for each other and documented their collab on 50 Cent's social media page.
RELATED: ED SHEERAN SAYS HE'LL QUIT MUSIC IF FOUND GUILTY OF STEALING MARVIN GAYE'S SONG
Sheeran shared the behind-the-scenes of his big stage reveal...
Ed Sheeran had the o2 going crazy good times, I had a ball • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/ZtYxoncxzA' 50cent (@50cent) November 22, 2023
And 50 Cent closed off the evening by saying, "It don't get bigger than this."
My man came through for me tonight, 💣BOOM💨LONDON went crazy! It don’t get bigger than this • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/kZAx5iVNYC' 50cent (@50cent) November 22, 2023
