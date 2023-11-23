Red Cross to work with Hamas to effect hostage exchange - Journalist, Al Jazeera





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Michael Appel, a Journalist and Senior Producer at Al Jazeera English.

Citizens of Gaza will have a four-day reprieve after seven weeks of intense bombardment to allow for the exchange of hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu has said that for every ten hostages released, the Israel Defence Forces will pause fighting for an additional day.

This temporary truce will also allow for some humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

According to Appel, about 14 500 people have been killed in Gaza of which 6000 are children. Another 7000 people are missing.

It is an unimaginable scale of death and destruction at the moment. Michael Appel, Journalist/Senior Producer - Al Jazeera English

Part of this agreement, which came after weeks of negotiations, involves implementing a no-fly zone over the Gaza Strip to prevent Israel from seeing exactly where the hostages are being held.

Appel says the Red Cross will work with Hamas to transport the hostages back to Israel.

Following this, 150 Palestinian women and children will be released from Israeli prisons.

Hamas is seeking a permanent ceasefire.

Netenyahu is under extreme pressure to effect the release of the remaining hostages. According to Appel, many people in Israel believe it's only a matter of time before he loses power.

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

He is increasingly unpopular with many Israelis… what the political landscape of Israel looks like after this war is over is impossible to tell. Michael Appel, Journalist/Senior Producer - Al Jazeera English

