Happy 31st birthday, 'Pop Chameleon' Miley Cyrus!





Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who has been dubbed the "Pop Chameleon" for her epic on and off-stage presence while releasing banger after banger.

From her double-life as a regular teen turned superstar in Hannah Montana, to an icon who brought us the break-up liberation anthem of 2023 with Flowers - Miley is iconic for her artistry, style and music.

Here are some of the artist's greatest hits (in no particular order):

Flowers

Wrecking Ball

Party in the U.S.A

Jaded

The Climb

Jolene

Hoedown Throwdown

What's the star up to now?

Doing amazing things on and off stage with loved ones like her godmother Dolly Parton, and friends, and enjoying an "endless summer vacation".

