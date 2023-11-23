'Voetsek! Bathong! Yoh! We make LOTS of sounds!' Tyla teaches Americans SA slang
South African singer and 'Water' hitmaker Tyla popped by the Cruz Show Podcast - the number one afternoon show in Los Angeles hosted by J Cruz, Jackie Ramirez, Lechero and Jeff “The Sports Dude” Garcia.
In the interview, Tyla shared her love for Mzansi and of course, taught the crew some elite South African slang.
Tyla says part of Mzansi slang is the sounds we make.
We make a lot of sounds in South Africa, like 'YOH!' or 'TJOH!'Tyla
The Grammy-nominated singer also taught the crew about some elite South African slang like "voetsek" and "he bathong" and explained that South Africans are natural dancers because "it's just a feeling that comes to us."
BUT it's Tyla's expressions that make her one of us - watch the full interview below.
In the interview, Tyla explains that her mom is her biggest supporter and was the one who encouraged her to sing (her grandmother also sings).
Tyla admits she is homesick "all the time", as she is very close to her family.
On being nominated for a Grammy, Tyla says, "I'm so blessed coming from South Africa. It's so crazy to me."
Tyla also shared that she's getting lots of free stuff, from Versace bags and jewellery to someone painting her face on a jacket - the latter is her favourite; she even hung it up in her home.
When people give me things, I'm like woo, thank you. I'm appreciative of whatever people send me.Tyla - Singer
Tyla also reveals some of her pet peeves which include "mean and rude people, people who act cool or treat people differently because of who they are."
But the most annoying thing is when guys try to act cool while trying to flirt, says the singer (pay attention, boys).
It's annoying when guys try to be cool when they're trying to pick me up. But they already lost before they even had the chance to try.Tyla - Singer
Tyla says the biggest red flag is when a man is "too forward."
When they're too forward or say 'I like you' too quickly. No, you don't like me, you just want something. I know how guys are.Tyla
Overall, Tyla remains humble.
People don't need to be on their toes around me. I'm so chilled.Tyla - Singer
