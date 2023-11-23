South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study
South Africa ranks among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world, according to the latest 'Global Peace Index' by the Institute for Economics and Peace.
RELATED: Google Maps scraps dangerous routes near Cape Town International
Out of 163 independent states and territories ranked according to their peacefulness, Mzansi has come in at 130.
The annual study called 'The Global Peace Index' (produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace) measures 'societal safety and security, domestic and international conflict and the degree of militarisation'.
South Africa ranks behind the likes of Panama, Haiti and Zimbabwe.
The safest country on the continent, according to the report, is Mauritius, which ranks an impressive 23rd on the list.
Other African nations to rank ahead of South Africa include Botswana, Ghana, Senegal and Mozambique.
According to the report, Iceland is the world's safest country overall.
In second and third place were Denmark and Ireland, New Zealand takes fourth place, while Austria is the fifth safest nation on earth.
Last year, South Africa was ranked the fourth-most dangerous country for solo travellers.
Earlier this year, a couple from Los Angeles were robbed at gunpoint after being directed into a violent area by Google, and another American tourist was shot along the Airport Approach route in Cape Town.
Last week, UK ultramarathon star Tom Evans was mugged at knifepoint in Cape Town.
ALSO READ: Top 5 most dangerous countries in the world: You guessed it, SA is on the list
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_94996210_on-the-waterfront-in-cape-town-overlooking-table-mountain.html
