Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
SCAM ALERT: How to stop Black Friday from becoming a dark December

23 November 2023 10:09 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Black Friday
Black Friday scams

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, which means scammers will also go out of their way to catch the consumers.

Pippa Hudson speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Black Friday is renowned around the world for it major deal and discounts on goods.

While it has essentially become a month-long affair, the Friday after American Thanksgiving is still a huge shopping event globally.

Many South Africans may already have a plan in place to make the most of the savings, but there are a number of things they need to be aware of to avoid huge disappointments.

RELATED: Self-care essentials under R250 to add to your Black Friday cart

DOMAIN SPOOFING

Stores can become chaotic on Black Friday, so many consumers choose to do their shopping online.

However, scammers are taking advantage of this with fake websites that look identical to known brands, with the exception of the URL.

You have got to look at the URL and you have got to look at it well.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

This is called domain spoofing, and can be used to collect personal information, banking details, or even download malware to your device.

ACCOUNT VERIFICATION SCAMS

In some cases, consumers might receive and text, call, or email that appears to come from a company.

They will ask for personal information to secure an account, often warning that the account has been compromised and pressing that this is urgent.

The scammers will then use this information to hack the account or drain their bank account.

RELATED: Guard your wallet - stay safe while shopping online this Black Friday

BILLING ERROR SCAM

If you receive and invoice for a product you did not order this can also be a party of a known scam.

The fake invoice, or contact from the scammer to confirm details, is used to illegally obtain your personal information.

Black Friday / Pexels: Karolina Grabowska
Black Friday / Pexels: Karolina Grabowska

If you do happen upon one of these scams, the South African Fraud Prevention Services has launched YIMA, an online platform to report scams, scan websites you find suspicious and secure your identity.

You can also contact their scam hotline on 083 123 SCAM (7226).




