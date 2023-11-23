Susan Sarandon fired by agent following Israel-Gaza comments
Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and Scream 6 star Melissa Barrera are the latest actors to have been dropped by Hollywood heavy hitters after comments they made relating to the conflict in the Middle East.
She's considered by many to be Hollywood royalty, but Susan Sarandon has been somewhat dethroned following pro-Gaza comments she made recently.
The Thelma and Louise star has been dropped by high power talent agency United Talent Agency (UTA) after a series of comments she made about Israel, most recently during a pro-Palestine rally in New York last week.
A spokesperson for the agency said Sarandon, a five-time Oscar nominee, is no longer represented by the agency.
According to the New York post, the multi-award winner said at the march, “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,”
Sarandon is not the only actor in La-La Land to have felt the wrath of Hollywood execs in respects of her pro-Palestinian stance.
Scream 6 actor Melissa Barrera has been fired from the movie's next installment after a series of social media posts.
In now-expired Instagram story, Barrera wrote that, "Western media only shows" the Israeli side, and wrote that Gaza is "currently being treated like a concentration camp."
In a statement posted on a follow-up story from Barrera's account, the actor said she condemed anti-semitism and Islamaphobia.
A spokesperson for Spyglass, the company behind the Scream movie franchise, issued a statement saying: “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”
