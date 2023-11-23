Streaming issues? Report here
Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations

23 November 2023 12:16 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
bitcoin
crypto
Crypto Currency
Binance

Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune.

Chrystal Odersen chats to Barbara 'Barbs Wire' Friedman about some of the biggest stories trending on social media.

He's one of the biggest beneficiaries of the crypto boom, but the CEO of leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance looks set to lose big after finding himself on the wrong side of the law.

Changpeng Zhao or 'CZ' as he is often referred to is facing jail time of up to ten years for various violations relating to the crypto industry and US

He and others have been charged with violating the Bank's Secrecy Act in America, failing to implement an effective anti-money laundering program and willfully violating US economic sanctions.

Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

He is going to have to pay a fine of $50 million dollars faces a possible prison term.

Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

CNN reports today (Thursday) that Zhao has also agreed to pay an amount of $150 million in civil penalties.

Freidman explains that his company Binance is also feeling the long arm of the law and is going to have to pay fines of around $4 billion.

A lot of users have pulled money out of it...they lost a lot of money yesterday...$1 billion pulled from the exchange after the CEO (Zhao) then resigned.

Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

I thought what was interesting was that he posted on X yesterday, on his own account...and he said he has stepped down as the CEO.

Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.“Binance became the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in part because of the crimes it committed – now it is paying one of the largest corporate penalties in US history."

RELATED: Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money




Tags:
bitcoin
crypto
Crypto Currency
Binance

Picture: Pexels

OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster

23 November 2023 2:05 PM

OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Karolina Grabowska (pexels.com)

Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert

23 November 2023 1:59 PM

The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick.

Read More arrow_forward

Ukraine flag: Wikimedia Commons: Harrison Carnicom. Palestine flag: Wikimedia commons: Joi Ito

Why the west views brutality against Ukrainians and Palestinians differently

23 November 2023 12:11 PM

Steven Friedman's book 'Good Jew, Bad Jew' explores the racist underpinnings of the west’s responses to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian actress Polina Menshikh. Picture: @polinamenshikh/instagram

Russian actress and singer killed performing at military ceremony

23 November 2023 10:58 AM

Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed while singing for Russian troops.

Read More arrow_forward

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

Red Cross to work with Hamas to effect hostage exchange - Journalist, Al Jazeera

23 November 2023 8:17 AM

On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Read More arrow_forward

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier with Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan in October 2023 via The Conversation

'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide'

22 November 2023 12:05 PM

The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann.

Read More arrow_forward

Computer generated image of an underground bunker released by the Israel Defense Forces. IDF/Twitter via The Conversation.

Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes

22 November 2023 11:32 AM

The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation.

Read More arrow_forward

Demonstrator calling for a ceasefire during the March for Palestine in Montreal/ Wikimedia Commons: JBouchez

For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu

22 November 2023 8:43 AM

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages.

Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

[BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting

22 November 2023 6:55 AM

Hamas and Israel have agreed to stop fighting for four days and to set free 50 Israeli women and children and 150 Palestinians.

Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

A war of words in the Middle East: When is a war not a war?

21 November 2023 5:22 PM

In war, words matter a lot says a linguistics expert.

Read More arrow_forward

