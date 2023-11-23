Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations
Chrystal Odersen chats to Barbara 'Barbs Wire' Friedman about some of the biggest stories trending on social media.
He's one of the biggest beneficiaries of the crypto boom, but the CEO of leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance looks set to lose big after finding himself on the wrong side of the law.
Changpeng Zhao or 'CZ' as he is often referred to is facing jail time of up to ten years for various violations relating to the crypto industry and US
He and others have been charged with violating the Bank's Secrecy Act in America, failing to implement an effective anti-money laundering program and willfully violating US economic sanctions.Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk
He is going to have to pay a fine of $50 million dollars faces a possible prison term.Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk
CNN reports today (Thursday) that Zhao has also agreed to pay an amount of $150 million in civil penalties.
Freidman explains that his company Binance is also feeling the long arm of the law and is going to have to pay fines of around $4 billion.
A lot of users have pulled money out of it...they lost a lot of money yesterday...$1 billion pulled from the exchange after the CEO (Zhao) then resigned.Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk
I thought what was interesting was that he posted on X yesterday, on his own account...and he said he has stepped down as the CEO.Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk
Today, I stepped down as CEO of Binance. Admittedly, it was not easy to let go emotionally. But I know it is the right thing to do. I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility. This is best for our community, for Binance, and for myself.' CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 21, 2023
Binance is no longer a baby. It is…
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.“Binance became the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in part because of the crimes it committed – now it is paying one of the largest corporate penalties in US history."
