Oscar Pistorius might be a free man tomorrow. Reevas mom 'not opposing release.'
Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs speaks to Criminal Lawyer, Cliff Alexander about Oscar Pistorius about his parole hearing that's scheduled for 24 November 2023.
(Listen to the interview below)
Oscar Pistorius, South African Olympian was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison in 2017 for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, his then girlfriend, on Valentine's Day (14 February 2013).
On 31 March 2023, Pistorius appeared before a medical parole board, seeking parole which was denied because Pistorius didn't serve half his sentence.
Now, Pistorius is eligible for parole again which will be determined on Friday, 24 November 2023.
According to Alexander, Pistorius might get full or daytime parole.
RELATED: 'I DON'T BELIEVE HIS STORY,' REEVA'S MOM AT OSCAR PISTORIUS' PAROLE HEARING
The former (full parole) means that Pistorius will have 'freedom' and be out of prison but his comings and goings will be monitored by the Department of Correctional Services with limitations to what he can do and where he can go.
While, the latter (day parole) will allow Pistorius to be released from prison during day while being monitored but come back to spend nights in prison.
The parole board will consider these things for Pistorius' parole eligibility, says Alexander:
1) Conduct in prison
2) Disciplinary record
3) Mental health status
Alexander hopes Pistorius has learnt his lesson because "prison is punishment."
A day in prison is punishment enough. Committing the crime is not worth doing the time. It's time wasted, your life flies by in an instant.Cliff Alexander - Criminal Lawyer
In terms of Steenkamp's mom - "she can have a say" says Alexander.
Steenkamp's mom can weigh in on Pistorius' release by submitting an impact report for the parole board to consider but it's reported that "Reeva's mom is not opposing his release" says, Alexander.
When Pistorius applied for parole in March this year, Reeva's father, Barry Steenkamp was the more outspoken parent as he told the media that he was not in favour of Prestorius' release. Steenkamp's dad passed away in September this year at 80 years old.
This time tomorrow, we'll know if Pistorius will be a 'free' man.
This article first appeared on KFM : Oscar Pistorius might be a free man tomorrow. Reevas mom 'not opposing release.'
Source : Christa van der Walt/EWN
