(Un)-happy Anniversary to Omicron, which is officially two years old
Crystal Orderson speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below, skip to 06:25)
It is hard to believe that it has been almost four years then we first heard whisperings of ‘Covid-19’ and our entire world changed.
Long gone are the days of lockdown, masks, and travel restrictions, but covid itself is still hovering in the background.
RELATED: What can we learn from South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout?
While many of us probably thought we were done hearing about this virus, two years on omicron is continuously evolving and infecting people as it goes.
In addition to this, long covid is still affecting so many people in way we never anticipated
The research shows that long covid is very much a thing.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
RELATED: New Long Covid study finds low serotonin caused by virus remnants in the gut
For many of us this phase of our lives feels like a distant memory, and it is hard to believe this virus is still having an impact.
However, it seems like this is just our new normal and not a sign that we will be revisiting the 2020 madness.
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/covid-omicron-variant-corona-6835784/
