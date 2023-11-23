South African politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution
Article by Anthony Diala, Director, Centre for Legal Integration in Africa, University of the Western Cape.
In 1994, South Africa became a democracy founded on a supreme constitution. The constitution’s preamble affirms the nation’s quest to
establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights.
The constitution clearly envisioned political accountability and judicial review of executive and legislative actions. But, almost three decades on, this vision is increasingly under virulent criticism by populist politicians.
Dan Mafora’s new book, Capture in the Court – In Defence of Judges and the Constitution, likens the rising rebellion against judges and the constitution to “judicial capture”. He labels this rebellion “anti-constitutionalism” and explains the key factors behind “the less-than-happy relations between the courts and politicians”.
Mafora writes from an insider-outsider perspective. He is a senior researcher at the non-profit Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, an ex-corporate lawyer, and a former clerk in the Constitutional Court of South Africa.
As someone who has taught the South African bill of rights and written about constitutionalism in Africa, I understand the significance of this book.
Although its title seems sensationalist, it is justified by its depressing evidence. As Mafora states:
It is now not an uncommon occurrence for a former president to claim that we are under a judicial dictatorship, or for a senior leader of the official opposition to claim that the Constitutional Court leaked a judgment to the ANC …
The ANC (African National Congress) has governed the country since 1994.
In the first decade after the 1994 democratic elections, South Africa was hailed as a beacon of constitutionalism. This is the idea that governmental authority is determined by a supreme constitution enforced by judges. So how did the country fall from this heady height?
Rise of anti-constitutionalism
Mafora attributes the fall to four interwoven elements:
- lawfare or the “steady judicialisation of politics”
- misinformation campaigns
- increased public visibility of lawyers and judges
- the sluggish pace of socio-economic transformation.
Populist politicians claim that judges constrain socio-economic change by protecting neoliberal economic policies, notably land laws.
Since lawfare and misinformation underlie the book’s theme of “judicial capture”, they deserve a closer look.
Lawfare is commonly understood as the strategic use of legal proceedings to intimidate or restrict the agency of an opponent. In the post-apartheid era, it refers to
the use of litigation to resolve contentious political disputes in spite of the existence of many non-curial [non-judicial] constitutional safeguards.
Mafora traces lawfare to the ANC’s failure on two counts. One was the failure to choose between constitutionalism and “people’s power” during the 1990s negotiations that ended apartheid. The other was its failure to fully promote constitutionalism afterwards. It ideologically linked “people’s power” to its National Democratic Revolution. This Soviet-inspired concept aimed at realising a social system between capitalism and communism.
The ANC was happy with constitutionalism as long as its outcomes coincided with the goals of the National Democratic Revolution. Failing this, it tried unsuccessfully to manipulate the judiciary to realise these goals. In Mafora’s words,
Today’s ANC, frankly put, does not truly believe in the idea of a supreme Constitution to which it is bound and under which it ought to function.
Using many examples, he argues that the ANC’s indifference to constitutionalism has left the constitution vulnerable to opportunistic attacks by politicians. Misinformation plays a huge role in these attacks.
Misinformation: Information wars occur through chat bots and fake social media handles that spin the narratives of their creators. Misinformation creates doubt over conflicting narratives. It breeds mistrust in the judiciary, especially when judges’ decisions appear to contradict the public’s commonsense understanding of issues.
The unfortunate result is a perception that the courts rarely act in the interest of the masses. This encourages anti-constitutionalism and loud noises for a return to (apartheid era) parliamentary supremacy.
So, what is the panacea?
In defence of constitutionalism
Mafora rightly regards constitutionalism as integral to democratic governance. It underpins
- multi-party democracy
- supremacy of the bill of rights
- primacy of the rule of law
- judges’ power to review legislative and executive conduct with due respect for separation of powers and cooperative governance.
He takes pains to explain these legal concepts, hoping that doing so will improve
the low level of constitutional literacy among South Africans, [which] renders them vulnerable to both misinformation and disinformation.
Interestingly, Mafora attempts to debunk accusations that the constitution is colonial. He analyses two schools of thought.
The first holds that the common law is colonial because it was “received” into South Africa through colonial conquest.
The second says the common law is colonial also because it is rooted in European legal tradition.
Mafora thinks that for law to still qualify as colonial, it must reproduce the inequitable relations that defined “colonial law, administration and experience”. He argues that Roman-Dutch law, which was almost entirely private law, lost its colonial baggage in South Africa.
He is right to condemn how public officials use decolonisation for political gains. But in my view, he seems to misunderstand the nature of South Africa’s constitution.
As I have argued elsewhere, colonial patterns of power persist. These make Africans cultural and intellectual clones of Europeans. In this context, is the constitution not part of the Roman-Dutch law, which emerged from European culture?
A Eurocentric constitution
Mafora fails to point out how the bill of rights, the cornerstone of South Africa’s constitution, was inspired by the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Crudely put, the declaration symbolised western nations’ reaction to the second world war and centuries of violent conflicts. With zero indigenous African input, it represented western legal culture.
Significantly, South Africa’s constitution claims authority over African customary laws and the colonially imposed European laws regarded as the common law. But given its intellectual roots in European laws, the constitution’s authority over the common law is like regulating itself. So, in my view, the constitution is part of Roman-Dutch law, and therefore part of the colonial heritage.
Mafora’s book is nevertheless important for understanding and managing the relationship between judges, politicians and the constitution. It is timely because South Africa is facing an existential crisis of service delivery, which belies the post-apartheid optimism of good governance.
Article published courtesy of The Conversation.
More from Local
ActionSA opens legal case against CoCT for pumping too much sewage into the sea
The City of Cape Town has allegedly been pumping more sewage into the ocean than what is allowed.Read More
Taps could run dry by 2030: 'We NEED to take water seriously'
South Africa is a water scarce country and could run out of drinking water by 2030.Read More
Lizards and other species are evolving with climate change, but not fast enough
Scientific studies show that climate change is occurring much faster than species are changing.Read More
Oscar Pistorius might be a free man tomorrow. Reevas mom 'not opposing release.'
Oscar Pistorius faces the parole board on Friday, 24 November 2023.Read More
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing
Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June.Read More
(Un)-happy Anniversary to Omicron, which is officially two years old
The omicron covid variant is two years old this month, and not completely out of our lives.Read More
‘We have to stay focused on the mission’: Eskom working on 2 year recovery plan
South Africa has once again been plunged into stage four loadshedding, as Eskom sits with R63 billion in municipal debt.Read More
Cape Town police make R100 million counterfeit goods bust
The multi-million rand bust, which was made by police on Wednesday, marked the third of its kind in Bellville in 2023.Read More
South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study
The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about.Read More
More from Politics
Man intimidated by FS ANC Mayor accepts apology: 'I am a Christian'
This is after Kopanong African National Congress Mayor Xolani Tseletsele threatened Kalebe Kalebe after he complained about potholes in the municipality on social media.Read More
Parly denies Motata, Hlophe request to make in-person plea against impeachment
Parliament’s justice committee said the judges' two written submissions were enough, making it unnecessary for them to appear before it to plead their case as to why they should not be impeached.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault.Read More
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo'
In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence, where his children could be seen visibly upset about the confrontation.Read More
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".Read More
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier
The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.Read More
Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them
EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponement of the hearings to 2024 and for a retired judge to be part of the process.Read More
We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!
The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.Read More
Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals
There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills.Read More