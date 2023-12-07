



THIS CONTENT IS SPONSORED BY SHA'P LEFT HEALTHCARE SERVICES.

Sha'p Left is a leading primary healthcare provider that has been dedicated to offering accessible and affordable primary healthcare services, including occupational health medicals, since its establishment in 2017. Based in the vibrant communities of Cape Town, Sha'p Left aims to improve the overall well-being of individuals by providing comprehensive healthcare services delivered by highly qualified and registered professionals.

By prioritizing accessibility and affordability, Sha'p Left ensures that individuals from all walks of life can access quality healthcare without financial burden. The benefits of choosing Sha'p Left include easy access to primary healthcare services, personalized care tailored to individual needs, and the assurance of receiving care from experienced and licensed healthcare professionals. With its commitment to community health, Sha'p Left continues to make a positive impact on the well-being of the people of Cape Town.

Sha'p Left's Services

Sha'p Left is renowned for its comprehensive primary healthcare services, designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals seeking top-notch medical care. Our extensive range of services encompasses routine check-ups, preventive care, chronic disease management, vaccinations, women’s health, pediatric care, and urgent medical attention. With a focus on early detection and prevention, Sha'p Left emphasizes the importance of regular health screenings and offers a variety of diagnostic tests to identify potential health risks.

Primary Healthcare Services include, but not limited to:

Sick adults and children's basic medication included

Chronic care

Sexually transmitted infection treatment

Emergency contraception (Morning after pill)

Pap smears

Injections B12, Bco

Immunisations

Family planning

Implanon insertion and removal

IUD

Wound care

Minor suturing

HIV counselling and testing

Antenatal clinic

Wellness screening

Basic Ultrasounds

Occupational medicals

Construction medicals

Sha'p Left Healthcare Services Wesbank is undergoing a name change, look out for their new name and branding.

GET IN TOUCH

Call: 0210070891 084 310 6533

Email: info@shap-left.co.za

Website: www.shap-left.co.za

Directions: 206 Main Road, Wesbank,Kuilsriver, 7100