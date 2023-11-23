Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing





Orlando Pirates football star, Thembinkosi Lorch, has been handed a suspended jail sentence and fined R100,000 for assaulting his girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala.

FILE: Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: Instagram/@thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Soccer fans have been reacting to the news that Orlando Pirates has said it is removing player Thembinkosi Lorch from all club activities until 12 December.

Lorch was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he attacked his former girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, in 2020.

The football star was found guilty back in June and was handed a three year jail term suspended for five years by the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The midfielder was also ordered to pay a R100,000 fine to a domestic violence organisation.

He has been given a suspended sentence, but he has been found guilty, and Orlando Pirates has, according to some followers and fans, been very quiet on this matter. Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

They finally, yesterday (Wednesday) said he would be suspended from play until the 12th of December...it's a few weeks! Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

It's reported the Pirates will hold another internal disciplinary hearing in respect of Lorch's conviction, but 'what is this hearing even about', asks Friedman?

The club was actually involved in an anti-gender based violence campaign itself...and here they have been absolutely silent on the matter. Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

Friedman adds that some people, incuding fans of Lorch and the Pirates, have taken to social media to condemn the way the club has handled the issue:

They've said thing like, "I don't understand why Pirates fans are defensive about Lorch", "what Lorch did was wrong and disgusting", "supporting and defending an abuser is wrong". Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk

