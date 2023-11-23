OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster
Crystal speaks to Sertan Sanderson, Journalist/Editor and Programming Directorate General at Deutsche Welle.
It's being reported that just days before fired, (but now reinstated) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was given the boot, the board of the US artificial intelligence research organization received a letter warning of a "powerful artificial intelligence discovery that they said could threaten humanity".
Reuters reports that the previously unreported letter and AI algorithm was a "catalyst that caused the board to oust Altman".
Often touted as the AI poster child Altman is co-founder of OpenAI, the American-based artificial intelligence research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT.
Altman was dismissed last week and nearly the entire staff of OpenAI, that's around 700 people, put their weight behind him and threatened to leave as well unless he were reinstated.Sertan Sanderson, Journalist - Deutsche Welle
He was quite vocal from the start about the fact that there are some great dangers lurking behind this kind of technological advancement.Sertan Sanderson, Journalist - Deutsche Welle
In May Altman told a US government panel, "I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong."
Sanderson explains how Altman already had his next job lined up after initially being fired from OpenAI, a gig heading up innovation in the artificial intelligence space at Microsoft, "people who are actually giving most of their money to Open AI" he adds.
However, just days after his abrupt ousting, he took to X to announce his return to OpenAI.
It's one of those 'Only in America' things. Where else have you heard of a CEO being sacked only to be reinstated just a few days later?Sertan Sanderson, Journalist - Deutsche Welle
i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m…' Sam Altman (@sama) November 22, 2023
RELATED:Sam Altman joins Microsoft, three days after being fired as CEO of OpenAI
More from World
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert
The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick.Read More
Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations
Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune.Read More
Why the west views brutality against Ukrainians and Palestinians differently
Steven Friedman's book 'Good Jew, Bad Jew' explores the racist underpinnings of the west’s responses to Israel’s war in Gaza.Read More
Russian actress and singer killed performing at military ceremony
Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed while singing for Russian troops.Read More
Red Cross to work with Hamas to effect hostage exchange - Journalist, Al Jazeera
On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and an exchange of hostages and prisoners.Read More
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide'
The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann.Read More
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes
The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation.Read More
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting
Hamas and Israel have agreed to stop fighting for four days and to set free 50 Israeli women and children and 150 Palestinians.Read More