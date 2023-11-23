OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster





Crystal speaks to Sertan Sanderson, Journalist/Editor and Programming Directorate General at Deutsche Welle.

It's being reported that just days before fired, (but now reinstated) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was given the boot, the board of the US artificial intelligence research organization received a letter warning of a "powerful artificial intelligence discovery that they said could threaten humanity".

Reuters reports that the previously unreported letter and AI algorithm was a "catalyst that caused the board to oust Altman".

Often touted as the AI poster child Altman is co-founder of OpenAI, the American-based artificial intelligence research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT.

Altman was dismissed last week and nearly the entire staff of OpenAI, that's around 700 people, put their weight behind him and threatened to leave as well unless he were reinstated. Sertan Sanderson, Journalist - Deutsche Welle

He was quite vocal from the start about the fact that there are some great dangers lurking behind this kind of technological advancement. Sertan Sanderson, Journalist - Deutsche Welle

In May Altman told a US government panel, "I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong."

Sanderson explains how Altman already had his next job lined up after initially being fired from OpenAI, a gig heading up innovation in the artificial intelligence space at Microsoft, "people who are actually giving most of their money to Open AI" he adds.

However, just days after his abrupt ousting, he took to X to announce his return to OpenAI.

It's one of those 'Only in America' things. Where else have you heard of a CEO being sacked only to be reinstated just a few days later? Sertan Sanderson, Journalist - Deutsche Welle

i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m… ' Sam Altman (@sama) November 22, 2023

