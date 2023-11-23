DIY faecal transplants? DO NOT try this at home

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ActionSA opens legal case against CoCT for pumping too much sewage into the sea The City of Cape Town has allegedly been pumping more sewage into the ocean than what is allowed. 23 November 2023 3:55 PM
Taps could run dry by 2030: 'We NEED to take water seriously' South Africa is a water scarce country and could run out of drinking water by 2030. 23 November 2023 3:35 PM
Lizards and other species are evolving with climate change, but not fast enough Scientific studies show that climate change is occurring much faster than species are changing. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
View all Local
South African politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution South Africa is facing an existential crisis of service delivery, which belies the post-apartheid optimism of good governance. 23 November 2023 1:30 PM
Man intimidated by FS ANC Mayor accepts apology: 'I am a Christian' This is after Kopanong African National Congress Mayor Xolani Tseletsele threatened Kalebe Kalebe after he complained about potho... 23 November 2023 11:15 AM
Parly denies Motata, Hlophe request to make in-person plea against impeachment Parliament’s justice committee said the judges' two written submissions were enough, making it unnecessary for them to appear befo... 23 November 2023 10:59 AM
View all Politics
Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank The report aims to provide to a better understanding of the impact of crime on South Africa’s economic growth. 23 November 2023 10:07 AM
Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and... 23 November 2023 7:01 AM
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield get... 22 November 2023 9:33 PM
View all Business
London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries An annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the best cities in the world - here are the top 10! 23 November 2023 2:54 PM
DIY faecal transplants? DO NOT try this at home There is no guarantee of success and a very real threat of complications in later years. 23 November 2023 2:47 PM
SCAM ALERT: How to stop Black Friday from becoming a dark December Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, which means scammers will also go out of their way to catch the cons... 23 November 2023 10:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
View all Sport
London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries An annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the best cities in the world - here are the top 10! 23 November 2023 2:54 PM
Susan Sarandon fired by agent following Israel-Gaza comments The Oscar winner joins actress Melissa Barrera who has also been fired following comments she made about the conflict. 23 November 2023 10:36 AM
Local animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' wins International Emmy Award The animation, produced by Magic Light Pictures, has won the International Emmy for Best Kids' Animation. 23 November 2023 10:22 AM
View all Entertainment
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune. 23 November 2023 12:16 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

DIY faecal transplants? DO NOT try this at home

23 November 2023 2:47 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
faecal transplants
diy projects

There is no guarantee of success and a very real threat of complications in later years.

Articly by Lee Kellingray, Researcher, Translational Microbiome, Quadram Institute.

Saffron Cassidy suffered from ulcerative colitis, a type of inflammatory bowel disease, for 15 years before she allegedly cured it using her partner’s poop. “It’s been about three and a half years of having no symptoms whatsoever,” she told Yahoo Life. “And my colonoscopies show complete histologic remission.”

Now Cassidy has become an evangelist for the procedure known as faecal microbiota transplants (FMT). She has even made a documentary, Designer Shit: A Microbiome Love Story.

There are restrictions on the conditions doctors can treat using FMT, but a growing body of published work on FMTs holds promise for a range of disorders.

This has triggered several social media videos on how people can generate their own FMT products and administer the treatment in their own homes. However, this DIY approach carries significant risks.

FMT is the process of taking the faeces of an apparently healthy person and transplanting it into the intestines of a recipient in the belief that repopulating the natural microbial ecosystem of a patient with that of another may help alleviate certain medical problems.

Although rooted in ancient Chinese medicine, modern FMT requires further scientific research to understand the mechanism of action and, more importantly, how to ensure the treatment is performed safely without risking introducing additional health issues to the recipient.

Over the last couple of decades, research into the human gut microbiome has given strong indications that the community of bacteria in our intestines are inextricably linked to both good health and poor health.

In the latter category, our microbiome has been linked with obesity, inflammatory bowel diseases, multiple sclerosis, depression, anxiety, autoimmune disease, sleep disorders, brain disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, and many more.

So before any FMT treatments can take place, the prospective donors undergo strict screening of their faeces and blood for potentially harmful bacteria or viruses that may further harm the patient – both immediately and in the long run. DIY FMT does not have these safeguards.

DIY approach lacks safeguards

In cases of DIY faecal transplants, the sufferers will often take poo samples from partners, family members, or close friends in the belief that they are healthy. But they will be unaware of any hidden factors that could cause further complications.

Unfortunately, these DIY “success stories” may lead to more people believing that they may be cured of afflictions through repeating the process, but there is no guarantee of success and a very real threat of complications in later years.

How many of us would dream of buying raw materials and taking the risk of trying to make our own medicines at home? Perhaps it is the familiarity of faeces that makes people see it differently from traditional medicine.

Yet it is unlikely that anyone would take the risk of picking a tablet at random from an unmarked box in the hope that it may cure them of a health problem. Yet using unscreened faeces for an FMT procedure is in essence just that.

Scientists are working hard alongside doctors to understand what is needed to be able to provide FMT for a wide range of potential treatments and getting closer every year to reaching this goal.

In the meantime, reports of DIY FMT are likely to increase as success stories are reported in the media. But the final message should always be clear that doing so is gambling with their health.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




23 November 2023 2:47 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
faecal transplants
diy projects

More from Lifestyle

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Colin

London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries

23 November 2023 2:54 PM

An annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the best cities in the world - here are the top 10!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday / Pexels: Karolina Grabowska

SCAM ALERT: How to stop Black Friday from becoming a dark December

23 November 2023 10:09 AM

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, which means scammers will also go out of their way to catch the consumers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study

23 November 2023 10:09 AM

The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lotto balls. Picture: www.sxc.hu.

Lottery results: Wednesday, 22 November 2023

23 November 2023 5:34 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bowie15/123rf.com

Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work

22 November 2023 8:26 PM

Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Zero Carbon Charge on Facebook (Charge.co.za)

SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction

22 November 2023 8:00 PM

Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phone call, frustrated, unwanted call / Pexels: Moose Photos

Getting unwanted calls from estate agents looking to sell your home? Read this

22 November 2023 4:48 PM

These calls can be quite annoying, but what's more concerning is where they're getting your details from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024

22 November 2023 2:59 PM

Euromonitor International's Global Consumer Trends 2024 report has revealed interesting insights into consumer expectations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/RDNE Stock project

Free messaging app useful for disadvantaged South African students? Not so much

22 November 2023 2:24 PM

South African higher education is plagued by inequalities due to the social and economic legacies of apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness

22 November 2023 1:12 PM

A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Susan Sarandon fired by agent following Israel-Gaza comments

Entertainment

Muizenberg beach is SAFE for swimming (there'll be signs when it's not) - City

Local

South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study

Local Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAPS still considering use of body, dash cameras, NCOP committee told

23 November 2023 6:30 PM

WC SAPS says it won't tolerate corrupt cops within its ranks

23 November 2023 6:27 PM

Gauteng top cop Mawela labels alcohol as province's enemy number one

23 November 2023 6:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA