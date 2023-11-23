Taps could run dry by 2030: 'We NEED to take water seriously'





Africa Melane speaks with Kate Stubbs, Business Development and Marketing Director at Interwaste

The National Water and Sanitation Master plan has warned that water demand could exceed supply by 2030 if we do not take preventative measures.

Of the thirteen major water systems in the country, seven are expected to fall short if their capacity is not increased.

Many communities around the country have already had to go weeks with dry taps and had to rely on water tankers.

However, Stubbs says it is not too late to fix the problem, but we need to urgently do a lot more to improve our infrastructure and protect our water supply.

We need to start taking water more seriously. I think we do not value it for what it is. Kate Stubbs, Business Development and Marketing Director at Interwaste

She says within our homes we need to take more care with how we use water and ensure it does not go to waste through things like unchecked leaks.

She adds that as a country we need to diversify our water supply and use more ground water and wastewater.

There is a lot that can be done both from an industrial and a home perspective. Kate Stubbs, Business Development and Marketing Director at Interwaste

