Follow up: 'I no longer have sleepless nights' – Deal or No Deal SA R125k winner
There are a few rare moments in one's life when you're faced with a decision that could change the entire course of it and this was one for Deal or No Deal South Africa winner, Gomo.
After walking away with R125 300, her story is a testament to bravery, determination and overcoming adversity.
For Gomo, it's more than just the money – she's become braver, no longer doubts herself and cares less about what people think of her.
Because of this experience of a lifetime, she says she no longer has sleepless nights.
Everything was up to God.Gomo, Deal or No Deal South Africa winner
I don't think I'm going to forget that moment.Gomo, Deal or No Deal South Africa winner
This is an experience you want to have in your life.Gomo, Deal or No Deal South Africa winner
