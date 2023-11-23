'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team'





Bruce Whitfield talks to Jan Havenga, tenured Professor at Stellenbosch University's Department of Logistics and director of the GAIN Group.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago referred to Transnet's failing rail and ports operations as an inflation risk during his MPC statement on Thursday.

In September, the GAIN Group released stats that show the economic cost of the Transnet Freight Rail 'effect' alone would amount to almost 5% of GDP in 2023.

However the GAIN Group director, Stellenbosch University's Professor Jan Havenga, says there is a glimpse of light for the embattled state-owned company under its new management.

© medvedkov/123rf.com

Right now the ports crisis is weighing South Africa down as the busy holiday season approaches.

Earlier this month the SA Association of Freight Forwarders reported that container ships stuck outside SA ports were averaging a waiting time of over 11 days.

Normally you'd expect a maximum three-day waiting period at a port, said SAAFF's Dave Watts.

Related stories:

SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge

How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Prof. Havenga sketches the background that led to the catastrophic state of Transnet and outlines the short-term plan he believes could save it.

There's no doubt that we saw this coming. It's got a very long legacy... and the most recent legacy after state capture includes cross-subsidisation problems... Often money that's earned by the ports authority and by terminals cross-subsidised other parts of Transnet operations... Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - Gain Group

The new management brought in after state capture made a huge amount of mistakes, the Prof says.

RELATED: Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'

However, he believes the current management in charge after a slew of recent resignations has the ability to start turning things around, also with the input of the private sector.

I think worse than the equipment problems, is the people problem. The previous management created a toxic culture, a lot of people left... Now that the new management, which is much better, is allowing us back in to see what's going on, we've realised just how destructive the place is... There are still really competent people, but they were basically not allowed to do their job properly. Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - Gain Group

Michelle Phillips, the new acting head of Transnet, is committed in terms of stewardship. The new head of the railway, Russel Baatjies, I also know well... They did get a hospital pass but that doesn't mean they're not going to try their damn best. I know they're putting everything that they can. Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group

Havenga notes that the new management are on board with bringing in private sector expertise and assistance as quickly as they possibly can.

Ms Portia Derby (former CEO) and others ... they were very much opposed to the private sector looking over their shoulder... And the private sector have come to the party - they've promised the President that they'll help if they're allowed in. Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group

In the very short term it's about getting the private sector skills back... letting them help the people inside that are also skilled, and as quickly as possible just getting them to operate as they operated once before... and we are seeing that happening. Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group

That's the short term - getting people working again, and getting the equipment sorted... then adhering to the Operation Vulindlela roadmap that's in place now, and getting the business into the state where development bank funding can come aboard... Then it's about restructuring, we need to restructure the balance sheet. Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group

Scroll to the top to listen to this uplifting interview