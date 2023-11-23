'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jan Havenga, tenured Professor at Stellenbosch University's Department of Logistics and director of the GAIN Group.
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago referred to Transnet's failing rail and ports operations as an inflation risk during his MPC statement on Thursday.
In September, the GAIN Group released stats that show the economic cost of the Transnet Freight Rail 'effect' alone would amount to almost 5% of GDP in 2023.
However the GAIN Group director, Stellenbosch University's Professor Jan Havenga, says there is a glimpse of light for the embattled state-owned company under its new management.
Right now the ports crisis is weighing South Africa down as the busy holiday season approaches.
Earlier this month the SA Association of Freight Forwarders reported that container ships stuck outside SA ports were averaging a waiting time of over 11 days.
Normally you'd expect a maximum three-day waiting period at a port, said SAAFF's Dave Watts.
Related stories:
SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge
How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Prof. Havenga sketches the background that led to the catastrophic state of Transnet and outlines the short-term plan he believes could save it.
There's no doubt that we saw this coming. It's got a very long legacy... and the most recent legacy after state capture includes cross-subsidisation problems... Often money that's earned by the ports authority and by terminals cross-subsidised other parts of Transnet operations...Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - Gain Group
The new management brought in after state capture made a huge amount of mistakes, the Prof says.
RELATED: Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'
However, he believes the current management in charge after a slew of recent resignations has the ability to start turning things around, also with the input of the private sector.
I think worse than the equipment problems, is the people problem. The previous management created a toxic culture, a lot of people left... Now that the new management, which is much better, is allowing us back in to see what's going on, we've realised just how destructive the place is... There are still really competent people, but they were basically not allowed to do their job properly.Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - Gain Group
Michelle Phillips, the new acting head of Transnet, is committed in terms of stewardship. The new head of the railway, Russel Baatjies, I also know well... They did get a hospital pass but that doesn't mean they're not going to try their damn best. I know they're putting everything that they can.Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group
Havenga notes that the new management are on board with bringing in private sector expertise and assistance as quickly as they possibly can.
Ms Portia Derby (former CEO) and others ... they were very much opposed to the private sector looking over their shoulder... And the private sector have come to the party - they've promised the President that they'll help if they're allowed in.Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group
In the very short term it's about getting the private sector skills back... letting them help the people inside that are also skilled, and as quickly as possible just getting them to operate as they operated once before... and we are seeing that happening.Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group
That's the short term - getting people working again, and getting the equipment sorted... then adhering to the Operation Vulindlela roadmap that's in place now, and getting the business into the state where development bank funding can come aboard... Then it's about restructuring, we need to restructure the balance sheet.Prof. Jan Havenga, Director - GAIN Group
Scroll to the top to listen to this uplifting interview
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106955605_container-ship-sailing-in-sea.html
More from Business
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption
The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica's Forensics team.Read More
No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thursday.Read More
100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November
"OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly.Read More
South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study
The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about.Read More
Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank
The report aims to provide to a better understanding of the impact of crime on South Africa’s economic growth.Read More
Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision
The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and 6%.Read More
Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO
Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Nedbank chairperson Daniel Mminele.Read More
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work
Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.Read More
SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction
Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.Read More
More from Local
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption
The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica's Forensics team.Read More
No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thursday.Read More
100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November
"OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly.Read More
ActionSA opens legal case against CoCT for pumping too much sewage into the sea
The City of Cape Town has allegedly been pumping more sewage into the ocean than what is allowed.Read More
Taps could run dry by 2030: 'We NEED to take water seriously'
South Africa is a water scarce country and could run out of drinking water by 2030.Read More
Lizards and other species are evolving with climate change, but not fast enough
Scientific studies show that climate change is occurring much faster than species are changing.Read More
Oscar Pistorius might be a free man tomorrow. Reevas mom 'not opposing release.'
Oscar Pistorius faces the parole board on Friday, 24 November 2023.Read More
South African politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution
South Africa is facing an existential crisis of service delivery, which belies the post-apartheid optimism of good governance.Read More
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing
Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June.Read More