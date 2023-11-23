No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk
Bruce Whitfield discusses the MPC statement with Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego and talks to finance journalist Maya Fisher-French about the effect of rising inflation on consumers' pockets.
The SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) has announced that the interest rate will remain unchanged, for the third time in a row.
While a shock jump in inflation was not widely expected to push the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) into raising the rate, cash-strapped consumers are sure to have heaved a collective sigh of relief at this confirmation on Thursday.
Delivering the MPC statement, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the repo rate will remain at 8.25%.
This means the prime lending rate stays at 11.75%.
RELATED: Will nasty inflation spike push interest rate CUTS even further into the future?
The MPC statement followed Wednesday's announcement of the latest consumer price inflation number, which saw a rise in CPI to 5.9% - dangerously close to the 6% upper limit of the Reserve Bank's target range.
This time around however, the Committee's decision not to raise rates was unanimous.
Echoing his remarks from the last announcement in September, Kganyago warned that inflation risks remain and the MPC 'stands ready to act' should risks begin to materialise.
Since early 2020, the Committee has recommended additional means of lowering inflation that are within the reach of the public sector. #SARBMPCNOV23 pic.twitter.com/9ELfuKfgEu' SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) November 23, 2023
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego, remarking that the Governor's tone around inflationary pressures is rather different to that of global central banks.
We have to look at our domestic situation Matshego says, which saw Kganyago raising relevant red flags.
Those challenges include electricity shortages, logistical constrains and our particular fiscal constraints, he elaborates.
Also the situation we're seeing with government finances that could result in a higher risk premium... and a higher risk premium would simply mean that international and even domestic investors demand a higher risk compensation to hold South African assets. That would put some pressure on the rand, and of course translate into inflationary pressures.Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank
Matshego cites the topical issue of the ongoing backlog at our national ports as another critical constraint.
The cost to consumers could come through higher prices as retailers have to import their goods via higher freight rates, depending on air traffic which would result in lower volumes and higher costs as opposed to sea traffic..."Isaac Matshego, Economist - Nedbank
Scroll up to listen to Matshego's analysis, and Maya Fischer-French discussing the corroding effect of inflation on consumer's wallets
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oauvQYw8XNA
