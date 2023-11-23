Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team' Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually... 23 November 2023 9:02 PM
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Local
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
South African politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution South Africa is facing an existential crisis of service delivery, which belies the post-apartheid optimism of good governance. 23 November 2023 1:30 PM
Man intimidated by FS ANC Mayor accepts apology: 'I am a Christian' This is after Kopanong African National Congress Mayor Xolani Tseletsele threatened Kalebe Kalebe after he complained about potho... 23 November 2023 11:15 AM
View all Politics
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team' Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually... 23 November 2023 9:02 PM
No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thurs... 23 November 2023 7:06 PM
View all Business
London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries An annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the best cities in the world - here are the top 10! 23 November 2023 2:54 PM
DIY faecal transplants? DO NOT try this at home There is no guarantee of success and a very real threat of complications in later years. 23 November 2023 2:47 PM
SCAM ALERT: How to stop Black Friday from becoming a dark December Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, which means scammers will also go out of their way to catch the cons... 23 November 2023 10:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Follow up: 'I no longer have sleepless nights' – Deal or No Deal SA R125k winner For Gomo, it's more than just the money – she's become braver, no longer doubts herself and cares less about what people think. 23 November 2023 5:07 PM
London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries An annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the best cities in the world - here are the top 10! 23 November 2023 2:54 PM
Susan Sarandon fired by agent following Israel-Gaza comments The Oscar winner joins actress Melissa Barrera who has also been fired following comments she made about the conflict. 23 November 2023 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune. 23 November 2023 12:16 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions

23 November 2023 9:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Cyberhacking
data breach
Information hacking
transunion
Experian
BDO South Africa

TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Gilchrist Mushwana, Director of Cybersecurity at BDO Advisory Services.

Image: Pete Linforth on Pixabay
Image: Pete Linforth on Pixabay

Hackers claim to have breached the security of two of South Africa's biggest credit bureaus, TransUnion and Experian.

This alleged data hack could potentially expose the financial and personal data of millions of clients.

Neither company could confirm the details of the claim.

TimesLIVE reports that the Brazil-based N4ughtySecTU Group, which has hacked TransUnion before, told the publication it had again bypassed the organisation’s firewalls and security and managed to get away with the data.

In their communication to TimesLIVE, the hackers shared journalist Sabelo Skiti’s name and identity number through his personal WhatsApp... 'The N4aughtySec Group is currently inside your and your clients’ infrastructure and will expose all data and system files in the next 24 hours should our ransom demands not be met in 24 hours,' the hackers told both organisations in their closed message.

TimesLIVE

The article quotes the group as demanding $30 million (around R565 million) from TransUnion and $30 million from Experian.

Instructions were given in the message sent to senior managers and directors at both organisations.

TransUnion South Africa says in a statement that it's aware of a financial demand from a 'threat actor' asserting they'd accessed its data.

While we are continuing to monitor closely, we have found no evidence that our systems have been inappropriately accessed or that any data has been exfiltrated. We’ve likewise seen no change to our operations and systems in South Africa related in any way to this claim.

TransUnion South Africa

Experian was more direct - a spokesperson said they'd investigated reports that Experian data in South Africa had been illegally obtained, and found these claims to be 'baseless'.

There is no evidence that our systems or data have been compromised in any way nor the systems or data of any of our clients. We take threats of this nature very seriously and will continue to review our systems for security.

Experian

Bruce Whitfield gets some clarity about how this all works from Gilchrist Mushwana, Director of Cybersecurity at BDO Advisory Services.

Could it be that a data breach had actually occurred, it's just that no-one picked it up yet?

Not every cyberattack is about, or involves a data breach Mushwana says.

A data breach is basically when an intruder copies and leaks user information such as your name, email address and password... Some of the attacks can be just about disrupting a technology or a system, or causing panic for an organisation or targeting them in order to harm their reputation.

Gilchrist Mushwana, Director: Cybersecurity - BDO Advisory Services

The tendency of hackers to claim they have stolen information is nothing new, Mushwana points out.

He says it's a tactic used precisely to create a sense of urgency or panic.

These two organisations are very high-profile. They deal with very serious business in terms of collecting and maintaining credit information of millions of consumers and businesses... They also play a very strategic role within financial services in terms of providing information that is related to credit.

Gilchrist Mushwana, Director: Cybersecurity - BDO Advisory Services

Based on their size and also their profile, they should have some sort of a verification to be able to verify whether a data breach has taken place... And that happens through internal processes where investigations are done together with people assigned to do that within the organisation, supported by their partners like specialists such as ourselves at BDO.

Gilchrist Mushwana, Director: Cybersecurity - BDO Advisory Services

Scroll up and listen to the interview audio for more detailed information




23 November 2023 9:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Cyberhacking
data breach
Information hacking
transunion
Experian
BDO South Africa

More from Business

© medvedkov/123rf.com

'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team'

23 November 2023 9:02 PM

Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually become functional again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption

23 November 2023 7:41 PM

The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica's Forensics team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from SA Reserve Bank video of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on YouTube (November 23 2023)

No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk

23 November 2023 7:06 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November

23 November 2023 5:09 PM

"OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study

23 November 2023 10:09 AM

The Institute for Economics and Peace's latest Global Peace Index is not something the tourism industry would want to shout about.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

corruption, gun, money / Pixabay: QuinceCreative

Crime costs South African economy 10% of GDP annually – World Bank

23 November 2023 10:07 AM

The report aims to provide to a better understanding of the impact of crime on South Africa’s economic growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702.

Economists split over inflation hike impact on SARB's repo rate decision

23 November 2023 7:01 AM

The inflation rate increase to 5.9% came in higher than expected, pushing to the edge of the central bank’s target band of 3% and 6%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank has appointed Absa financial director Jason Quinn as its new CEO. Image supplied

Nedbank names Absa exec Jason Quinn as new CEO

22 November 2023 9:33 PM

Jason Quinn is leaving Absa for Nedbank where he'll take over from Mike Brown who steps down as CEO next year. Bruce Whitfield gets some background on the appointment from Nedbank chairperson Daniel Mminele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bowie15/123rf.com

Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work

22 November 2023 8:26 PM

Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Zero Carbon Charge on Facebook (Charge.co.za)

SA's first solar-powered EV charging station is under construction

22 November 2023 8:00 PM

Zero Carbon Charge has broken ground on a 100% renewable energy charging station for electric vehicles - the first in a national network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

© medvedkov/123rf.com

'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team'

23 November 2023 9:02 PM

Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually become functional again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption

23 November 2023 7:41 PM

The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica's Forensics team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from SA Reserve Bank video of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement on YouTube (November 23 2023)

No rate hike, but Kganyago warns again that MPC 'ready to act' on inflation risk

23 November 2023 7:06 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November

23 November 2023 5:09 PM

"OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ostariyanov/123rf.com

ActionSA opens legal case against CoCT for pumping too much sewage into the sea

23 November 2023 3:55 PM

The City of Cape Town has allegedly been pumping more sewage into the ocean than what is allowed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Taps could run dry by 2030: 'We NEED to take water seriously'

23 November 2023 3:35 PM

South Africa is a water scarce country and could run out of drinking water by 2030.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brown and green lizard / Pixabay: Nilina

Lizards and other species are evolving with climate change, but not fast enough

23 November 2023 1:59 PM

Scientific studies show that climate change is occurring much faster than species are changing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This file photo shows Oscar Pistorius in court on 4 June in connection with the death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius might be a free man tomorrow. Reevas mom 'not opposing release.'

23 November 2023 1:41 PM

Oscar Pistorius faces the parole board on Friday, 24 November 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

South African politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution

23 November 2023 1:30 PM

South Africa is facing an existential crisis of service delivery, which belies the post-apartheid optimism of good governance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: Instagram/@thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing

23 November 2023 1:05 PM

Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Susan Sarandon fired by agent following Israel-Gaza comments

Entertainment

Muizenberg beach is SAFE for swimming (there'll be signs when it's not) - City

Local

South Africa among the top 35 most dangerous countries in the world - study

Local Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: uRamaphosa uziyele mathupha eKZN eyobona inhlekelele ekuN2

23 November 2023 11:33 PM

The day that was: President sees Durban’s port chaos, 2023 JHB Golf Open starts

23 November 2023 10:06 PM

Qatar says Gaza ceasefire, hostage release to start Friday

23 November 2023 9:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA