Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane
CAPE TOWN - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo came under scathing attack in the National Assembly by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ new member of Parliament (MP) - Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
On Thursday, she alleged that Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his independence as the head of the Constitutional Court is questionable.
But her comments during a debate about the Office of the Chief Justice’s budget could also pave the way for her first sanction from the house.
Opposition parties have again called for the Office of the Chief Justice to operate independently from the Department of Justice, and to control its own budget.
But former the former Public Protector, Mkhwebane, made the matter personal: “The current Chief Justice seems not to know whether he wants to be a judge or a politician. It’s too easy for the Chief Justice to make politically charged statements whenever he gets an opportunity.”
Mkhwebane also alleged that Zondo - who chaired the state capture inquiry - had met with politicians before his appointment as Chief Justice.
“The Chief Justice has been going around making political statements and saying the NPA [National Prosecution Authority] must charge the former president.”
But house chairperson Cedric Frolick warned Mkhwebane that if she fails to back up her claims with a substantiated motion to the house - she could be sanctioned in terms of the house rules for casting aspersions on the competence and integrity of a judge.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane
Source : GCIS
