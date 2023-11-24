Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team' Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually... 23 November 2023 9:02 PM
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Local
ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu. 24 November 2023 8:15 AM
Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his indepe... 24 November 2023 7:44 AM
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Politics
'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York Our captain Siya Kolisi can't help himself! Watch this cute video from New York City in which he proudly promotes South Africa. 24 November 2023 9:48 AM
Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reser... 24 November 2023 6:35 AM
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
View all Business
100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November "OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly. 23 November 2023 5:09 PM
London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries An annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the best cities in the world - here are the top 10! 23 November 2023 2:54 PM
DIY faecal transplants? DO NOT try this at home There is no guarantee of success and a very real threat of complications in later years. 23 November 2023 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
View all Sport
Take a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Thuli Thabethe this Sunday! Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 24 November 2023 10:42 AM
On this day in 1991, Freddie Mercury died, take a trip down memory lane Queen's lead vocalist and pianist died on 24 November 1991 - here are some of his best jams. 24 November 2023 10:20 AM
Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault on New York rooftop bar Hollywood star Jamie Foxx denies accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman while at a New York rooftop bar in 2015. 24 November 2023 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane

24 November 2023 7:44 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Raymond Zondo
Office of the Chief Justice

Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his independence as the head of the Constitutional Court is questionable. 

CAPE TOWN - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo came under scathing attack in the National Assembly by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ new member of Parliament (MP) - Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

On Thursday, she alleged that Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his independence as the head of the Constitutional Court is questionable.

But her comments during a debate about the Office of the Chief Justice’s budget could also pave the way for her first sanction from the house.

Opposition parties have again called for the Office of the Chief Justice to operate independently from the Department of Justice, and to control its own budget.

But former the former Public Protector, Mkhwebane, made the matter personal: “The current Chief Justice seems not to know whether he wants to be a judge or a politician. It’s too easy for the Chief Justice to make politically charged statements whenever he gets an opportunity.”

Mkhwebane also alleged that Zondo - who chaired the state capture inquiry - had met with politicians before his appointment as Chief Justice.

“The Chief Justice has been going around making political statements and saying the NPA [National Prosecution Authority] must charge the former president.”

But house chairperson Cedric Frolick warned Mkhwebane that if she fails to back up her claims with a substantiated motion to the house - she could be sanctioned in terms of the house rules for casting aspersions on the competence and integrity of a judge.


This article first appeared on EWN : Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane




24 November 2023 7:44 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Raymond Zondo
Office of the Chief Justice

More from Politics

© budastock/123rf.com

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

24 November 2023 8:15 AM

The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption

23 November 2023 7:41 PM

The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica's Forensics team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

South African politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution

23 November 2023 1:30 PM

South Africa is facing an existential crisis of service delivery, which belies the post-apartheid optimism of good governance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele. Kopanong Local Municipality/Facebook

Man intimidated by FS ANC Mayor accepts apology: 'I am a Christian'

23 November 2023 11:15 AM

This is after Kopanong African National Congress Mayor Xolani Tseletsele threatened Kalebe Kalebe after he complained about potholes in the municipality on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture credit: Judges Matter website

Parly denies Motata, Hlophe request to make in-person plea against impeachment

23 November 2023 10:59 AM

Parliament’s justice committee said the judges' two written submissions were enough, making it unnecessary for them to appear before it to plead their case as to why they should not be impeached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X

MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports

23 November 2023 6:39 AM

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefing the media at the ANCWL's elective conference in Johannesburg on 22 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo'

22 November 2023 10:42 AM

In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence, where his children could be seen visibly upset about the confrontation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen addresses a media briefing on 5 July 2023. Picture: Democratic Alliance

ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

21 November 2023 10:20 AM

The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uMngeni municipality mayor Chris Pappas at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 1 April. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier

21 November 2023 8:32 AM

The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab of protection officers responding to EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @ewnreporter

Parly SONA disciplinary hearings against 6 EFF MPs to continue without them

21 November 2023 7:34 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema, who’s included in the matter, stormed out the hearings on Monday. The red berets called for a postponement of the hearings to 2024 and for a retired judge to be part of the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB

Business

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

Politics

Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane

Politics

EWN Highlights

New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU

24 November 2023 12:19 PM

Kliprivier search continues for second body

24 November 2023 12:14 PM

Ramaphosa: Rail transport temp measure to move products earmarked for export

24 November 2023 12:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA