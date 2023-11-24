Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu.

John Perlman speaks with Wayne Sussman, an independent election analyst.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

At the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu, the ANC received 82% of the vote, one of its strongest KwaZulu Natal by-election results this year.

The EFF and IFP trailed behind, with only 11% and 7% of the vote, respectively.

The by-election results are especially interesting, as we swiftly approach the 2024 National Elections.

RELATED: ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll

Sussman says that the ANC has had a difficult year in KwaZulu Natal, but this result could signal a change.

The ANC will say that this is a sign that the party is reforming in KwaZulu Natal.

Wayne Sussman, Independent Election Analyst
African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members as the party's national elective conference comes to a close on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses members as the party's national elective conference comes to a close on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

However, the ANC is losing support in the Eastern Cape where it had previously been performing well, with a recent by-election result in a rural area taking them from 86% of the vote to 58%.


This article first appeared on 702 : ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
