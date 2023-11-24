ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide
John Perlman speaks with Wayne Sussman, an independent election analyst.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
At the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu, the ANC received 82% of the vote, one of its strongest KwaZulu Natal by-election results this year.
The EFF and IFP trailed behind, with only 11% and 7% of the vote, respectively.
The by-election results are especially interesting, as we swiftly approach the 2024 National Elections.
RELATED: ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
Sussman says that the ANC has had a difficult year in KwaZulu Natal, but this result could signal a change.
The ANC will say that this is a sign that the party is reforming in KwaZulu Natal.Wayne Sussman, Independent Election Analyst
However, the ANC is losing support in the Eastern Cape where it had previously been performing well, with a recent by-election result in a rural area taking them from 86% of the vote to 58%.
This article first appeared on 702 : ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39380942_flag-of-african-national-congress-painted-on-brick-wall.html?vti=milsax2cm30yzz9ctn-1-4
More from 702 Elections 2024
'We can drive voter registration higher with online portal' - IEC
Almost 27 million South Africans have officially registered to vote in the 2024 elections.Read More
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".Read More
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier
The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.Read More
We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!
The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.Read More
Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections
Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.Read More
ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa
Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.Read More
Voter registration weekend: 'We must make these elections about the big issues'
This weekend is voter registration weekend ahead of next year’s elections.Read More
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration
Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote.Read More
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC
EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.Read More
More from CapeTalk Elections 2024
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll
The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority".Read More
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier
The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL and former DA MP Graham McIntosh.Read More
We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether!
The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit.Read More
AMAZING voter registration turnout across Western Cape – IEC
Michael Hendrickse (Electoral Commission of South Africa in the W Cape) explains how the voter registration weekend went.Read More
Marikana residents don't trust ANC, mines & government ahead of 2024 elections
Although the North West province is the ANC's stronghold, poor-performing municipalities, coupled with a lack of service delivery and jobs have turned some ANC supporters against it.Read More
ANC working actively to root out corrupt officials, says Ramaphosa
Without giving too many details, Ramaphosa confirmed that the party is indeed looking into allegations levelled against a number of high-ranking ANC officials.Read More
Could a two-party system work better for SA?
As we head towards the 2024 elections, some believe we need to see a major change in our electoral system.Read More
'We failed them by not teaching civic education.' Youth voter apathy explained
Mbali Ntuli, former politician and founder of Groundwork Collective provides some insights on youth voter apathy.Read More
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC
EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.Read More