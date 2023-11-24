Streaming issues? Report here
Take a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Thuli Thabethe this Sunday!

24 November 2023
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#AnHourWith

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.
anhourwith-thuli-thabethe-feature-320png

This Sunday, actress Thuli Thabethe is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite music from the 80's and 90's, and share the fondest memories those songs evoke.

Thabethe is best known for her roles as Phumzile on SABC1 sitcom City Ses’la, and that of Bonnie Mtetea on M-Net’s new crime thriller, Devil’s Peak.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Luther Vandross, Lira, and Johnny Clegg & Savuka!

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am – Exclusive to CapeTalk!

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za




