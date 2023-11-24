TAKEALOT has some surprising best sellers (so far) on BLACK FRIDAY
Lester Kiewit speaks with Julie-Anne Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer at Takealot.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
There are plenty of deals and discounts on Black Friday, and for Takealot this appears in the form of their Blue Dot sale.
The Blue Dot sale is a five-day event where customers get major deals.
While some people use this special to get luxury goods such as TVs and PlayStations, others buy home essentials in bulk.
Walsh says that from a minute past midnight, sales started spiking, as consumers clamoured to take advantage of the sales.
Some of the most popular items so far are Klipdrift brandy and Coke, Baby Soft, toilet paper, and dog food.
South Africans are looking to stock their pantries… and get ready for the festive season.Julie-Anne Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer - Takealot
