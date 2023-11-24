Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team' Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually... 23 November 2023 9:02 PM
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Local
ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu. 24 November 2023 8:15 AM
Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his indepe... 24 November 2023 7:44 AM
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Politics
'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York Our captain Siya Kolisi can't help himself! Watch this cute video from New York City in which he proudly promotes South Africa. 24 November 2023 9:48 AM
Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reser... 24 November 2023 6:35 AM
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
View all Business
100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November "OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly. 23 November 2023 5:09 PM
London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries An annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the best cities in the world - here are the top 10! 23 November 2023 2:54 PM
DIY faecal transplants? DO NOT try this at home There is no guarantee of success and a very real threat of complications in later years. 23 November 2023 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
View all Sport
Take a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Thuli Thabethe this Sunday! Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 24 November 2023 10:42 AM
On this day in 1991, Freddie Mercury died, take a trip down memory lane Queen's lead vocalist and pianist died on 24 November 1991 - here are some of his best jams. 24 November 2023 10:20 AM
Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault on New York rooftop bar Hollywood star Jamie Foxx denies accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman while at a New York rooftop bar in 2015. 24 November 2023 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe

24 November 2023 10:18 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Netherlands

The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result.

Adam Gilchrist joins Lester Kiewit for the World View

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

In a shock to the rest of Europe Geert Wilders, a nationalist extremist, has come out victorious in Dutch elections.

According to CNN some say this feels like a ‘Trump moment’ for the Netherlands.

This is a definite change.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) won 37 out of 150 seats in parliament, but would need to form a coalition government to fully take power.

RELATED: Argentina’s newly elected president a ‘political earthquake nicknamed El Loco’

Wilders has a number of extreme right views including being anti-Islam, anti-immigration, anti-European Union and Ukraine-skeptic.

He wants to ban mosques. He wants to ban the Quran being in the country.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

According to Gilchrist, Wilders has made so many extreme and inflammatory statements that he has been under police protection for almost 20 years.

RELATED: India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways

The Netherlands is not the only country showing a political shift to the right, with Argentina electing right-wing extremist Javier Milei earlier this week.

There has also been a shift to the hard right across Europe in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Sweden and more.

FILE: Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Freedom Party. Picture: Wouter Engler via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Freedom Party. Picture: Wouter Engler via Wikimedia Commons

There are plenty of post-pandemic economic woes and we are blaming immigrants and foreigners. I think it is head in hands time when we start doing that again.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent



24 November 2023 10:18 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Netherlands

More from World

Picture: Pexels

OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster

23 November 2023 2:05 PM

OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Karolina Grabowska (pexels.com)

Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert

23 November 2023 1:59 PM

The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© blinow61/123rf.com

Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations

23 November 2023 12:16 PM

Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukraine flag: Wikimedia Commons: Harrison Carnicom. Palestine flag: Wikimedia commons: Joi Ito

Why the west views brutality against Ukrainians and Palestinians differently

23 November 2023 12:11 PM

Steven Friedman's book 'Good Jew, Bad Jew' explores the racist underpinnings of the west’s responses to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian actress Polina Menshikh. Picture: @polinamenshikh/instagram

Russian actress and singer killed performing at military ceremony

23 November 2023 10:58 AM

Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed while singing for Russian troops.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

Red Cross to work with Hamas to effect hostage exchange - Journalist, Al Jazeera

23 November 2023 8:17 AM

On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier with Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan in October 2023 via The Conversation

'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide'

22 November 2023 12:05 PM

The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Computer generated image of an underground bunker released by the Israel Defense Forces. IDF/Twitter via The Conversation.

Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes

22 November 2023 11:32 AM

The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Demonstrator calling for a ceasefire during the March for Palestine in Montreal/ Wikimedia Commons: JBouchez

For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu

22 November 2023 8:43 AM

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

[BREAKING NEWS] Israel and Hamas swap hostages. Agree to pause fighting

22 November 2023 6:55 AM

Hamas and Israel have agreed to stop fighting for four days and to set free 50 Israeli women and children and 150 Palestinians.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB

Business

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

Politics

Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane

Politics

EWN Highlights

New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU

24 November 2023 12:19 PM

Kliprivier search continues for second body

24 November 2023 12:14 PM

Ramaphosa: Rail transport temp measure to move products earmarked for export

24 November 2023 12:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA