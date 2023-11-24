United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable'

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team' Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually... 23 November 2023 9:02 PM
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Local
ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu. 24 November 2023 8:15 AM
Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his indepe... 24 November 2023 7:44 AM
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Politics
'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York Our captain Siya Kolisi can't help himself! Watch this cute video from New York City in which he proudly promotes South Africa. 24 November 2023 9:48 AM
Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reser... 24 November 2023 6:35 AM
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
View all Business
100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November "OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly. 23 November 2023 5:09 PM
London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries An annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the best cities in the world - here are the top 10! 23 November 2023 2:54 PM
DIY faecal transplants? DO NOT try this at home There is no guarantee of success and a very real threat of complications in later years. 23 November 2023 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
View all Sport
Take a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Thuli Thabethe this Sunday! Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 24 November 2023 10:42 AM
On this day in 1991, Freddie Mercury died, take a trip down memory lane Queen's lead vocalist and pianist died on 24 November 1991 - here are some of his best jams. 24 November 2023 10:20 AM
Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault on New York rooftop bar Hollywood star Jamie Foxx denies accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman while at a New York rooftop bar in 2015. 24 November 2023 9:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable'

24 November 2023 10:34 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
DHL Stormers
John Dobson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
United Rugby Championship

DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm.

John Maytham speaks to John Dobson, the Stormers coach, about the Stormers performance in the United Rugby Championship so far as the team takes on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm.

(Listen to the conversation below)

The Stormers are playing in the United Rugby Championship.

The team has won once against Benneton with a draw on Lenster and a two-point loss against Munster.

Dobson says the team's performance has not been ideal...

We're not losing by much but we're not winning.

John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby

Why has the team not been winning this season?

Dobson says, it's because "we struggle with referees" and of course injuries sustained so far also play a role.

The coach says the team "has to get better at our tactical kicking game."

The Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby today at 9.35pm which is "an important one to win."

This game is non-negotiable. It feels unusually important for us.

John Dobson, Coach - Stormers



24 November 2023 10:34 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
DHL Stormers
John Dobson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
United Rugby Championship

More from Sport

FILE: Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: Instagram/@thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing

23 November 2023 1:05 PM

Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Luca Ceruti / Instagram: @luca_ceruti_

'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air

22 November 2023 4:35 PM

Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini.

Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream'

22 November 2023 2:37 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness

22 November 2023 1:12 PM

A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'

22 November 2023 9:00 AM

Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet conditions, resulting in a 2–0 defeat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aiden Markram (left) and Quinton de Kock (right) in action for the Proteas at the ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’

21 November 2023 3:28 PM

The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

Was Siya Kolisi's knee recovery a miracle? Surgeon explains...

21 November 2023 12:33 PM

Dr Willem van der Merwe, the specialist knee surgeon who operated on Kolisi’s ACL injury explains the Springbok captain's recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks physiotherapist, Rene Naylor / Instagram: Rene Naylor

'Success comes with knowing your player very well' – Rene Naylor, Bok physio

21 November 2023 8:40 AM

We're proud of the Springboks, but also of the many people who worked behind the scenes to bring home the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's David Miller and Henrich Klaasen i action during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal match against Australia on 16 November 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke?

17 November 2023 10:23 AM

Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former football player, Thuso Phala.

Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires

16 November 2023 3:48 PM

The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB

Business

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

Politics

Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane

Politics

EWN Highlights

New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU

24 November 2023 12:19 PM

Kliprivier search continues for second body

24 November 2023 12:14 PM

Ramaphosa: Rail transport temp measure to move products earmarked for export

24 November 2023 12:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA