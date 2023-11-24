United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable'





John Maytham speaks to John Dobson, the Stormers coach, about the Stormers performance in the United Rugby Championship so far as the team takes on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm.

(Listen to the conversation below)

The Stormers are playing in the United Rugby Championship.

The team has won once against Benneton with a draw on Lenster and a two-point loss against Munster.

Dobson says the team's performance has not been ideal...

We're not losing by much but we're not winning. John Dobson, Stormers Coach - Western Province Rugby

Why has the team not been winning this season?

Dobson says, it's because "we struggle with referees" and of course injuries sustained so far also play a role.

The coach says the team "has to get better at our tactical kicking game."

The Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby today at 9.35pm which is "an important one to win."