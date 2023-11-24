Port crisis is a 'totally unecessary economic headwind'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Volker von Widdern, head of strategic risk at Riskonet.

While we sit in the busiest shopping time of the year a number of retailers cannot get their product onto the shelves because of port delays.

The painfully slow offloading times mean that consumers could have serious struggles with getting supplies ahead of the festive season.

The issue is so bad that it prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit the port of Richards Bay to try and find a solution to the backlogs.

Von Widdern says this crisis could be disastrous for our economy and will cost us deeply in foreign exchange and tax revenue.

It is a huge economic headwind that is totally unnecessary. Volker von Widdern, Head of Strategic Risk - Riskonet

He adds that this has come after several years of people ignoring warning signs and not addressing issues with the ports.

