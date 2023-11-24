Port crisis is a 'totally unecessary economic headwind'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Volker von Widdern, head of strategic risk at Riskonet.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
While we sit in the busiest shopping time of the year a number of retailers cannot get their product onto the shelves because of port delays.
The painfully slow offloading times mean that consumers could have serious struggles with getting supplies ahead of the festive season.
RELATED: 'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team'
The issue is so bad that it prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit the port of Richards Bay to try and find a solution to the backlogs.
Von Widdern says this crisis could be disastrous for our economy and will cost us deeply in foreign exchange and tax revenue.
RELATED: Durban's loss is Port Louis' gain - Mauritius benefits from Transnet backlog
It is a huge economic headwind that is totally unnecessary.Volker von Widdern, Head of Strategic Risk - Riskonet
He adds that this has come after several years of people ignoring warning signs and not addressing issues with the ports.
This is not an accident. This is an area of underperformance and poor execution.Volker von Widdern, Head of Strategic Risk - Riskonet
'Fmr Transnet management created toxic culture, but I have faith in new team'
Amid the ports crisis, Professor Jan Havenga (director, GAIN Group) provides some insight into how embattled Transnet CAN actually become functional again.Read More