Pistorius parole hearing: Reeva's mom speaks of 'massive hole' since her death





JOHANNESBURG - Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp has spoken of the “massive hole” her daughter's death left.

This was in an emotional victim impact statement presented at the parole hearing of her daughter’s killer, Oscar Pistorius.

A parole board convened at Pretoria's Atteridgeville Prison on Friday to consider Pistorius for early release.

Steenkamp did not attend the proceedings, but her victim impact statement was read out by a legal representative at the hearing.

Rob Matthews, speaking to the media on Steenkamp’s behalf, also shared it with journalists gathered outside the prison on Friday.

“Were our dreams fulfilled? Of course not. We realise we were blessed as our daughter left us memories we could only be proud of. The massive hole left in our future can never be filled by anyone else.”

Steenkamp’s victim impact statement also spoke to her husband, Barry Steenkamp’s recent death.

“I have no doubt that Barry died of a broken heart. No parent should have to bury a child and most certainly not in the circumstances that prevailed in the demise of Reeva."

Steenkamp said she still does not believe Pistorius’ version that he shot her daughter believing she was an intruder, but she is not opposing his parole.

