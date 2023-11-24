Eskom intensifies load shedding to Stage 6 until Monday
JOHANNESBURG – Hamstrung power utility Eskom has ramped up load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 6 in a matter of days.
“Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 today until 05:00 on Monday,” said Eskom.
This means households and businesses will be plunged into darkness for longer periods.
Eskom’s announcement coincides with Black Friday – where intense trading is expected between businesses and consumers.
The Stage 6 announcement comes shortly after Eskom announced the indefinite implementation of Stage 4 power cuts on Monday.
In both instances the utility cites a “shortage of generating capacity and emergency reserves”.
Should any changes affect the national power grid, Eskom says it will communicate accordingly.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom intensifies load shedding to Stage 6 until Monday
