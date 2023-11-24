Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks with Warren Ingram, cofounder of Galileo Capital.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
Your investment portfolio is probably not performing well right now. As a result, you may be considering cutting your losses and cashing in.
RELATED: Diversification is key: Top tips on building a strong investment portfolio
If you are feeling this way, says Ingram, take relief in knowing that this cycle is almost over.
Interest rates are at their peak, or extremely close, and what happens after something peaks is it falls.Warren Ingram, cofounder - Galileo Capital
Ingram says that, if you are suitably diversified, the changing cycle is likely to work in your favour.
Markets do turn… they work in these cycles.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital
This article first appeared on 702 : Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/money-coin-investment-business-2724241/
More from MyMoney Online
Constantia food club connects local growers with consumers. Wins R1 million
Courtney Atkinson (cofounder of Constantia Food Club Hub) speaks about what the group does and what the prize means for it.Read More
Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'
Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime.Read More
Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year
Before we start putting together our budgets and wishlists, we take a look at the online store’s top-selling items from 2022.Read More
DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)
There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online.Read More
[GOOD NEWS!] Fuel price relief coming in December, in time for 'driving season'
Adjusted fuel prices for December come into effect on 6 December.Read More
[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life
Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth?Read More
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?
OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Proton 7-seater hybrid X90 SUV: 'It is a QUALITY car'
Malaysian brand Proton (owned by China's Geely) has officially released its seven-seater X90 hybrid SUV in South Africa.Read More
Poor governance elsewhere is boosting W Cape property prices - property expert
Whether you're a potential homebuyer, investor, or just curious about real estate, we look at the property outlook for 2024.Read More
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show.Read More
Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial stress.Read More
Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on
You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.Read More
Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?
Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.Read More
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?
People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.Read More
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year.Read More
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.Read More
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends
Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.Read More