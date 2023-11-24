Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years





The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks with Warren Ingram, cofounder of Galileo Capital.

Your investment portfolio is probably not performing well right now. As a result, you may be considering cutting your losses and cashing in.

If you are feeling this way, says Ingram, take relief in knowing that this cycle is almost over.

Interest rates are at their peak, or extremely close, and what happens after something peaks is it falls. Warren Ingram, cofounder - Galileo Capital

Ingram says that, if you are suitably diversified, the changing cycle is likely to work in your favour.

Markets do turn… they work in these cycles. Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital

