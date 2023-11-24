Streaming issues? Report here
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years

24 November 2023 12:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Personal finance
investing
investment portfolio

Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks with Warren Ingram, cofounder of Galileo Capital.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Your investment portfolio is probably not performing well right now. As a result, you may be considering cutting your losses and cashing in.

RELATED: Diversification is key: Top tips on building a strong investment portfolio

If you are feeling this way, says Ingram, take relief in knowing that this cycle is almost over.

Interest rates are at their peak, or extremely close, and what happens after something peaks is it falls.

Warren Ingram, cofounder - Galileo Capital
Photo: Pixabay/nattanan23
Photo: Pixabay/nattanan23

Ingram says that, if you are suitably diversified, the changing cycle is likely to work in your favour.

Markets do turn… they work in these cycles.

Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital

This article first appeared on 702 : Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years




