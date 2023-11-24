Full list of road closures ahead of the Festive Light Switch-On
On Sunday from 16:00 and finish at 22:00, residents of Cape Town can get into the holiday spirit with the festive light switch on concert.
The free concert will feature includes Cassper Nyovest, Focalistic, Ricky Vani Frontline, Matthew Mole, Alistair Izobell, RAAF, the Tjommies, Whitney April, the Ikamva Marimba Band and Yonwaba Qetswana.
The Festive Lights switch-on event is expected to draw an 80 000+ crowd to the Grand Parade and surrounds, and some road closures will be in effect from Saturday.
The following roads will be closed and inaccessible for busses and taxis:
Darling Street (no stopping) between Parade Street and Corporation Street
Darling Street (lane restriction) between Parade Street and Corporation Street
From Saturday 25 November 2023 to Monday 27 November 2023
Darling Street between Buitenkant Street and Corporation Street
Parade Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street
Lower Plein Street (exit only) between Strand Street and Darling Street
Corporation Street (entry only) between Longmarket Street and Darling Street
From Sunday 26 November 2023 to Monday 27 November 2023
Darling Street between Buitenkant Street and Adderley Street
Corporation Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street
Parade Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street
Lower Plein Street between Darling Street and Strand Street
Plein Street between Longmarket Street Darling and Street
Adderley Street between Bureau Street Strand and Street
Buitenkant/Castle Street between Darling Street and Strand Street
Parliament Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street
Corporation Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street
Shortmarket Street between Adderley Street and Burg Street
Longmarket Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street
Church Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street
Hout Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street
The affected MyCiTi routes, including the Route 106 will deviate via Strand Street, meaning the bus will miss the Groote Kerk stop in both directions.
For more information see the City of Cape Towns list here, the full list of MiCiti deviations can be seen here.
