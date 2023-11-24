Full list of road closures ahead of the Festive Light Switch-On





On Sunday from 16:00 and finish at 22:00, residents of Cape Town can get into the holiday spirit with the festive light switch on concert.

The free concert will feature includes Cassper Nyovest, Focalistic, Ricky Vani Frontline, Matthew Mole, Alistair Izobell, RAAF, the Tjommies, Whitney April, the Ikamva Marimba Band and Yonwaba Qetswana.

The Festive Lights switch-on event is expected to draw an 80 000+ crowd to the Grand Parade and surrounds, and some road closures will be in effect from Saturday.

The following roads will be closed and inaccessible for busses and taxis:

Darling Street (no stopping) between Parade Street and Corporation Street

Darling Street (lane restriction) between Parade Street and Corporation Street

From Saturday 25 November 2023 to Monday 27 November 2023

Darling Street between Buitenkant Street and Corporation Street

Parade Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

Lower Plein Street (exit only) between Strand Street and Darling Street

Corporation Street (entry only) between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

From Sunday 26 November 2023 to Monday 27 November 2023

Darling Street between Buitenkant Street and Adderley Street

Corporation Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

Parade Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street

Lower Plein Street between Darling Street and Strand Street

Plein Street between Longmarket Street Darling and Street

Adderley Street between Bureau Street Strand and Street

Buitenkant/Castle Street between Darling Street and Strand Street

Parliament Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

Corporation Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street

Shortmarket Street between Adderley Street and Burg Street

Longmarket Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street

Church Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street

Hout Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street

Cape Town's free Festive Lights. Image credit: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.@geordinhl

The affected MyCiTi routes, including the Route 106 will deviate via Strand Street, meaning the bus will miss the Groote Kerk stop in both directions.

For more information see the City of Cape Towns list here, the full list of MiCiti deviations can be seen here.