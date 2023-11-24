



JOHANNESBURG - Reeva Steenkamp’s mother does not believe that her daughter’s killer, Oscar Pistorius, has been rehabilitated.

June Steenkamp detailed this in an impact statement which was read out at the Atteridgeville prison, where a parole hearing for Pistorius is underway.

June told the parole board she still doesn’t believe the Paralympic champion's version of events that he shot Reeva thinking she was an intruder.

June Steenkamp is not opposing Oscar Pistorius’s parole.

However, in her victim impact statement, she says she’s not convinced he’s been rehabilitated, is "concerned for the safety of any woman" if what she describes as "his temper and abusive behaviour towards women" has not been addressed in prison.

Rob Matthews read out the emotional statement on her behalf, which also speaks about the recent death of Reeva's father, Barry Steenkamp.

"My dear Barry left this world utterly devastated by the thought that he had failed to protect his daughter and therefore in his role as father, as he perceived it. The only hope he had left, was that Oscar would find it in himself to eventually tell the full truth. It is my hope that parole decisions treat the safety of women as the most important consideration by exercising their power judiciously."

Proceedings are continuing.

"My dear Barry left this world utterly devastated by the thought that he had failed to protect his daughter and therefore in his role as father, as he perceived it. The only hope he had left, was that Oscar would find it in himself to eventually tell the full truth ..." ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : June Steenkamp doesn't believe that Oscar Pistorius has been rehabilitated