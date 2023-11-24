'With everything happening in the world, we all need to exhale' – Marc Lottering





Crystal Orderson interviews Mark Lottering, one of South Africa’s top comedians.

Lottering's final season of his stand-up comedy show 'So I Wrote That Musical' has kicked off on 22 November 2023 and runs until 6 January 2024.

The 90-minute show reflects on the process of moving between the worlds of musicals and stand-up comedy.

Naturally, the comedian will weave in his views on the madness of life in South Africa, including loadshedding, which he says has had a significant impact on artists.

With everything going on in the world at the moment, Lottering welcomes the public to come to one of his shows, let your hair down, exhale and escape from your problems – even if it is just for 90 minutes.

To enjoy an evening at the Baxter Theatre in the Mother City, click here to purchase a ticket.

Marc Lottering on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie. Photographed by Ruth Smith on 19 July 2023.

RELATED: 'Comedy is a serious business' - Marc Lottering

I spread happiness at the Baxter and when I walk onto the stage, I just radiate love and happiness. Marc Lottering, South African comedian

Human beings are killing other human beings and I can't believe that we are living through that. I think some people just feel they want to exhale. Marc Lottering, South African comedian

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.