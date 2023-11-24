'Tourists already surpassed 2019 numbers.' Is CPT ready for tourist season?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Full list of road closures ahead of the Festive Light Switch-On This weekend is Cape Town’s annual festive light switch on and some roads will be closed as a result. 24 November 2023 2:09 PM
June Steenkamp doesn't believe that Oscar Pistorius has been rehabilitated June told the parole board she still doesn’t believe the Paralympic champion's version of events that he shot her daughter, Reeva,... 24 November 2023 1:26 PM
SA’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic – experts A general election is due in 2024 and the issue is at the heart of political debate. 24 November 2023 1:25 PM
View all Local
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu. 24 November 2023 8:15 AM
Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his indepe... 24 November 2023 7:44 AM
View all Politics
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram. 24 November 2023 12:53 PM
'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York Our captain Siya Kolisi can't help himself! Watch this cute video from New York City in which he proudly promotes South Africa. 24 November 2023 9:48 AM
Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reser... 24 November 2023 6:35 AM
View all Business
'Tourists already surpassed 2019 numbers.' Is CPT ready for tourist season? Safety and health remain top priorities while balancing volumes and value for international visitors and locals. 24 November 2023 2:56 PM
‘Diamonds are for everyone’: Why shoppers are loving lab-grown diamonds Over the years, lab-grown diamonds have become increasingly popular for those who love finer things. 24 November 2023 2:36 PM
When to give your child their first mobile phone – and how to keep them safe According to a 2023 report by UK communications regulator Ofcom, 20% of three year olds now own a mobile phone. 24 November 2023 2:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
'SA has a fair shot of winning' – Luca Ceruti ahead of Red Bull King of the Air Eighteen of the world’s best kiteboarders will compete in the Mother City, but only one can walk away as the winner. 22 November 2023 4:35 PM
View all Sport
'Tourists already surpassed 2019 numbers.' Is CPT ready for tourist season? Safety and health remain top priorities while balancing volumes and value for international visitors and locals. 24 November 2023 2:56 PM
Take a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Thuli Thabethe this Sunday! Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 24 November 2023 10:53 AM
On this day in 1991, Freddie Mercury died. We take a trip down memory lane... Queen's lead vocalist and pianist died on 24 November 1991 - here are some of his best jams. 24 November 2023 10:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Tourists already surpassed 2019 numbers.' Is CPT ready for tourist season?

24 November 2023 2:56 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Town Tourism
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy
Lester Kiewit
tourist season
Good morning Cape Town

Safety and health remain top priorities while balancing volumes and value for international visitors and locals.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism about the tourist season. Listen to the conversation below.

Cruise liners are filling ports, flights are fully booked... destination: Cape Town.

Yes, it's that time of the year again, the city is abuzz, and you can almost feel the festivity in the air.

With the many global accolades for travel and tourism that Cape Town has bagged over the years, it makes for a hotspot holiday destination and tourists are here.

Duminy reports that international visitor numbers have already surpassed pre COVID numbers - before the tourism season even starts.

"Since we've come out of COVID, we've seen this exceptional growth in demand for our city and it just hasn't stopped" says Duminy.

But, a key priority is safety as an increase in opportunistic crime related activity is expected, says Duminy.

We've done lots of preparation to ensure that there are safety measures in place - not just against crime but also health and safety measures. We are expecting an increase in crime opportunities but we are making sure that we are proactive to help people keep safe using the safest routes to get in and around our city.

Enver Duminy, Cape Town Tourism - CEO

Another important focus is ensuring that international and locals get value out of the season.

It's great to have these numbers but we also need to be responsible as a destination in balancing volumes with value and locals also wanting to experience their city.

Enver Duminy, Cape Town Tourism - CEO



24 November 2023 2:56 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Town Tourism
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy
Lester Kiewit
tourist season
Good morning Cape Town

More from Entertainment

Take a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Thuli Thabethe this Sunday!

24 November 2023 10:53 AM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freddie Mercury wax figurine at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. © radub85/123rf.com

On this day in 1991, Freddie Mercury died. We take a trip down memory lane...

24 November 2023 10:20 AM

Queen's lead vocalist and pianist died on 24 November 1991 - here are some of his best jams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons by John Bauld from Toronto, Canada

Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault on New York rooftop bar

24 November 2023 9:01 AM

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx denies accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman while at a New York rooftop bar in 2015.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deal or No Deal South Africa R125k winner / Screenshot from YouTube: Deal or No Deal South Africa

Follow up: 'I no longer have sleepless nights' – Deal or No Deal SA R125k winner

23 November 2023 5:07 PM

For Gomo, it's more than just the money – she's become braver, no longer doubts herself and cares less about what people think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Colin

London is the World's Best City for 2024! Here's a list of the top 10 countries

23 November 2023 2:54 PM

An annual report by Resonance Consultancy ranks the best cities in the world - here are the top 10!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Susan Sarandon fired by agent following Israel-Gaza comments

23 November 2023 10:36 AM

The Oscar winner joins actress Melissa Barrera who has also been fired following comments she made about the conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Gruffalo World YouTube channel

Local animation, 'The Smeds and The Smoos' wins International Emmy Award

23 November 2023 10:22 AM

The animation, produced by Magic Light Pictures, has won the International Emmy for Best Kids' Animation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa musician, Tyla. Photo: X/@Tylauraa

'Voetsek! Bathong! Yoh! We make LOTS of sounds!' Tyla teaches Americans SA slang

23 November 2023 9:46 AM

[WATCH] Tyla teaches Americans elite South African slang, explains her biggest irritations and chats about red flags in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Raphael Pour-Hashemi

Happy 31st birthday, 'Pop Chameleon' Miley Cyrus!

23 November 2023 9:30 AM

From Hannah Montana to Flowers - we've seen Cyrus grow up with some of these hits along the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok: @50cent, Screengrab

'It don't get bigger than this!' 50 Cent surprises fans with Ed Sheeran at show

23 November 2023 9:01 AM

"My man came through for me tonight," wrote 50 Cent on social media after the show at London's O2 Arena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

A pink diamond on a pile of white diamonds @ thaisign/123rf.com

‘Diamonds are for everyone’: Why shoppers are loving lab-grown diamonds

24 November 2023 2:36 PM

Over the years, lab-grown diamonds have become increasingly popular for those who love finer things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: jamesteohart / 123rf

When to give your child their first mobile phone – and how to keep them safe

24 November 2023 2:31 PM

According to a 2023 report by UK communications regulator Ofcom, 20% of three year olds now own a mobile phone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Amazon region hit by trio of droughts in grim snapshot of the century to come

24 November 2023 2:13 PM

The forecast for November 2023 through January 2024 is for drought across almost the whole region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/nattanan23

Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years

24 November 2023 12:53 PM

Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gregory "Slobirdr" Smith

Blue whales (largest animals on Earth) swims back to 'safe haven' in Seychelles

24 November 2023 12:52 PM

Blue whales - the largest animals on Earth - are making their home in a part of the Indian Ocean where they were wiped out by whaling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

'Hot girl summer, fur baby', survey reveals most hated words used by millennials

24 November 2023 11:56 AM

Bae and hanky panky make the list - but which word takes the number one spot?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Robbie Williams performing for his wife in labour. Picture: @robbiewilliams_fan/titkok screenshot

WATCH: Robbie Williams hilariously tries and fails to distract wife in labour

24 November 2023 11:54 AM

When your partner is in pain while going through labour it is natural to want to find anyway to comfort and distract them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Instagram @siyakolisi

'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York

24 November 2023 9:48 AM

Our captain Siya Kolisi can't help himself! Watch this cute video from New York City in which he proudly promotes South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Lester Kiewit at the Richmond Park distribution centre of Online retail giant Takealot. Picture: CapeTalk

TAKEALOT has some surprising best sellers (so far) on BLACK FRIDAY

24 November 2023 9:27 AM

It is the busiest shopping day of the year, and this applies to online shopping too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

100% off deals?! OneDayOnly's Black Friday is here until 27 November

23 November 2023 5:09 PM

"OneDayOnly is Black Friday everyday," says Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole

Local

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

Politics

WATCH: Robbie Williams hilariously tries and fails to distract wife in labour

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Opposition parties call for more attention on politically-motivated killings

24 November 2023 4:44 PM

DA: Govt's Energy Action Plan to stave off worst of load shedding is failing

24 November 2023 4:25 PM

CCCI working around the clock with stakeholders to resolve CT port gridlock

24 November 2023 4:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA