'Tourists already surpassed 2019 numbers.' Is CPT ready for tourist season?





Lester Kiewit speaks to Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism about the tourist season. Listen to the conversation below.

Cruise liners are filling ports, flights are fully booked... destination: Cape Town.

Yes, it's that time of the year again, the city is abuzz, and you can almost feel the festivity in the air.

With the many global accolades for travel and tourism that Cape Town has bagged over the years, it makes for a hotspot holiday destination and tourists are here.

Duminy reports that international visitor numbers have already surpassed pre COVID numbers - before the tourism season even starts.

"Since we've come out of COVID, we've seen this exceptional growth in demand for our city and it just hasn't stopped" says Duminy.

But, a key priority is safety as an increase in opportunistic crime related activity is expected, says Duminy.

We've done lots of preparation to ensure that there are safety measures in place - not just against crime but also health and safety measures. We are expecting an increase in crime opportunities but we are making sure that we are proactive to help people keep safe using the safest routes to get in and around our city. Enver Duminy, Cape Town Tourism - CEO

Another important focus is ensuring that international and locals get value out of the season.

It's great to have these numbers but we also need to be responsible as a destination in balancing volumes with value and locals also wanting to experience their city. Enver Duminy, Cape Town Tourism - CEO