Pistorius to participate in 'free release programme' to prepare for parole - DCS
JOHANNESBURG - For the next six weeks, Oscar Pistorius will be preparing for life on the outside.
Pistorius was on Friday granted parole after serving a total of eight years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day 2013.
He’s not a free man just yet, though, with his parole set to take effect on 5 January next year.
Speaking to journalists outside Atteridgeville prison, where the parole hearing took place, Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo explained that between then and now Pistorius would be taking part in what’s known as a “free release programme”.
"Not everyone will find it easy to adjust, so psychologically we need to prepare that inmate that not everyone will welcome you, yet others will open their arms to you, how to react when such things are happening, and also when they find going hard how to handle such matters."
Nxumalo also said that during this programme, Pistorius would be sensitised to how to relate to monitoring officials.
"Because the reason for monitoring is not to punish inmates but to assist them in their social reintegration efforts."
Source : AFP
