Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'June and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence' – Legal Journalist Oscar Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024 and his parole will run until 2029. 24 November 2023 5:16 PM
Pistorius to participate in 'free release programme' to prepare for parole - DCS Oscar Pistorius was on Friday granted parole after serving a total of eight years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkam... 24 November 2023 4:47 PM
'With everything happening in the world, we all need to exhale' – Marc Lottering This is your last chance to watch his stand-up comedy show, 'So I Wrote That Musical'. 24 November 2023 3:51 PM
View all Local
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his indepe... 24 November 2023 7:44 AM
New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica'... 23 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Politics
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram. 24 November 2023 12:53 PM
Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reser... 24 November 2023 6:35 AM
Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions TransUnion SA and Experian have released statements after allegedly being targeted, both saying that no data has been compromised. 23 November 2023 9:32 PM
View all Business
Why do some people who experience childhood trauma seem unaffected by it? A traumatic event can change the course of a child’s life, but there are ways we can protect them. 24 November 2023 5:40 PM
'Tourists already surpassed 2019 numbers.' Is CPT ready for tourist season? Safety and health remain top priorities while balancing volumes and value for international visitors and locals. 24 November 2023 2:56 PM
‘Diamonds are for everyone’: Why shoppers are loving lab-grown diamonds Over the years, lab-grown diamonds have become increasingly popular for those who love finer things. 24 November 2023 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
View all Sport
'With everything happening in the world, we all need to exhale' – Marc Lottering This is your last chance to watch his stand-up comedy show, 'So I Wrote That Musical'. 24 November 2023 3:51 PM
'Tourists already surpassed 2019 numbers.' Is CPT ready for tourist season? Safety and health remain top priorities while balancing volumes and value for international visitors and locals. 24 November 2023 2:56 PM
Take a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Thuli Thabethe this Sunday! Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 24 November 2023 10:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'June and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence' – Legal Journalist

24 November 2023 5:16 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorious guilty

Oscar Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024 and his parole will run until 2029.

John Maytham interviews Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist.

Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole after spending eight years behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) for Kgosi Mampuru II Management Area spent just under an hour today to come to a conclusion, which Maytham finds somewhat concerning.

According to the Criminal Procedure Act, him being granted patrol isn't a surprise.

Maughan says that the disparity between what the court found Pistorius guilty of – murder – and what the public finds him guilty of – premeditated murder with the intention to murder Reeva – makes this case difficult, and will naturally leave the family dissatisfied.

Because of his actions, her family will never be able to see Reeva progress in life, whether it be another birthday spent together, or watching her navigate the role of motherhood.

Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024 and his parole will run until 2029.

FILE: Oscar Pistorius in the High Court in Pretoria on 5 March 2014. Image: Pool
FILE: Oscar Pistorius in the High Court in Pretoria on 5 March 2014. Image: Pool

RELATED: Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole

RELATED: June Steenkamp doesn't believe that Oscar Pistorius has been rehabilitated

We were all expecting it.

Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist

June Steenkamp and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence because they'll never ever be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




24 November 2023 5:16 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorious guilty

More from Local

FILE: Oscar Pistorius at his murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria on 6 July 2016. Picture: AFP

Pistorius to participate in 'free release programme' to prepare for parole - DCS

24 November 2023 4:47 PM

Oscar Pistorius was on Friday granted parole after serving a total of eight years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marc Lottering on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie. Photographed by Ruth Smith on 19 July 2023.

'With everything happening in the world, we all need to exhale' – Marc Lottering

24 November 2023 3:51 PM

This is your last chance to watch his stand-up comedy show, 'So I Wrote That Musical'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town's free Festive Lights. Image credit: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.@geordinhl

Full list of road closures ahead of the Festive Light Switch-On

24 November 2023 2:09 PM

This weekend is Cape Town’s annual festive light switch on and some roads will be closed as a result.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Oscar Pistorius in the High Court in Pretoria on 5 March 2014. Image: Pool

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole

24 November 2023 1:42 PM

The Department of Correctional Services’ spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has confirmed that the parole board's taken a decision to approve Oscar Pistorius for parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, leaves High Court in Pretoria for a lunch break on 17 March 2014. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN.

June Steenkamp doesn't believe that Oscar Pistorius has been rehabilitated

24 November 2023 1:26 PM

June told the parole board she still doesn’t believe the Paralympic champion's version of events that he shot her daughter, Reeva, thinking she was an intruder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The queue outside Barrack Street Home Affairs in the Cape Town CBD on Saturday, 18 November 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

SA’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic – experts

24 November 2023 1:25 PM

A general election is due in 2024 and the issue is at the heart of political debate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all

24 November 2023 12:57 PM

Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: June Steenkamp during the murder trial of Oscar Pistorius at the High Court in Pretoria on 18 March 2014. Picture: Pool.

Pistorius parole hearing: Reeva's mom speaks of 'massive hole' since her death

24 November 2023 12:04 PM

Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June, had her emotional victim impact statement read out by a legal representative on Friday during the parole hearing of her daughter's killer, Oscar Pistorius.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of parts of Hillbrow, Johannesburg submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

Eskom intensifies load shedding to Stage 6 until Monday

24 November 2023 11:57 AM

The Stage 6 announcement comes shortly after Eskom implemented indefinite Stage 4 power cuts this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Port crisis is a 'totally unecessary economic headwind'

24 November 2023 11:01 AM

Our ports are in a state of disaster with thousands of containers unable to make it to shore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole

Local

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

Politics

WATCH: Robbie Williams hilariously tries and fails to distract wife in labour

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Parly's Standing Committee on Finance to meet over currency manipulation report

24 November 2023 8:48 PM

Oscar Pistorius parole decision not a surprise, says June Steenkamp's lawyer

24 November 2023 8:31 PM

Eskom interventions to ensure energy buffer for December, says Ramokgopa

24 November 2023 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA