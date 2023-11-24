'June and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence' – Legal Journalist
John Maytham interviews Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist.
Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole after spending eight years behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.
The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) for Kgosi Mampuru II Management Area spent just under an hour today to come to a conclusion, which Maytham finds somewhat concerning.
According to the Criminal Procedure Act, him being granted patrol isn't a surprise.
Maughan says that the disparity between what the court found Pistorius guilty of – murder – and what the public finds him guilty of – premeditated murder with the intention to murder Reeva – makes this case difficult, and will naturally leave the family dissatisfied.
Because of his actions, her family will never be able to see Reeva progress in life, whether it be another birthday spent together, or watching her navigate the role of motherhood.
Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024 and his parole will run until 2029.
RELATED: Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
RELATED: June Steenkamp doesn't believe that Oscar Pistorius has been rehabilitated
We were all expecting it.Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist
June Steenkamp and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence because they'll never ever be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Pistorius to participate in 'free release programme' to prepare for parole - DCS
Oscar Pistorius was on Friday granted parole after serving a total of eight years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day 2013.Read More
'With everything happening in the world, we all need to exhale' – Marc Lottering
This is your last chance to watch his stand-up comedy show, 'So I Wrote That Musical'.Read More
Full list of road closures ahead of the Festive Light Switch-On
This weekend is Cape Town’s annual festive light switch on and some roads will be closed as a result.Read More
Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
The Department of Correctional Services’ spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has confirmed that the parole board's taken a decision to approve Oscar Pistorius for parole.Read More
June Steenkamp doesn't believe that Oscar Pistorius has been rehabilitated
June told the parole board she still doesn’t believe the Paralympic champion's version of events that he shot her daughter, Reeva, thinking she was an intruder.Read More
SA’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic – experts
A general election is due in 2024 and the issue is at the heart of political debate.Read More
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all
Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'.Read More
Pistorius parole hearing: Reeva's mom speaks of 'massive hole' since her death
Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June, had her emotional victim impact statement read out by a legal representative on Friday during the parole hearing of her daughter's killer, Oscar Pistorius.Read More
Eskom intensifies load shedding to Stage 6 until Monday
The Stage 6 announcement comes shortly after Eskom implemented indefinite Stage 4 power cuts this week.Read More