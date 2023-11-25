Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





The King Of Pop Experience: The Final Curtain Call

‘The King Of Pop Experience: The Final Curtain Call’ is taking place on Saturday (25 November 2023) at the Roxy Revue Bar at GrandWest.

One of South Africa's top Michael Jackson impersonators, Eagan Feb will be headlining this tribute show.

Click here for tickets.

Toy Run Cape Town 2023

Get ready for a day of fun and charity!

The 41st edition of Toy Run Cape Town is happening on Sunday (26 November 2023) at the Killarney International Raceway in Tableview.

This is a FREE family-friendly event.

"The Toy Run is South Africa’s largest motorcycle ride, and it’s all for charity. Every year near the end of November, tens of thousands of bikes rally together to give joy to the needy children of South Africa."

Whether you participate in the run/mass ride or want access to the venue, you MUST register.

And, most importantly, BRING A TOY!

The day will be filled with live music, entertainment, a Battle of the Bands competition, stalls, a bar area and much more.

Click here to register.

Festive Lights Switch-On

Don't miss the much-anticipated Festive Lights Switch-On (FLSO) event on Sunday (26 November 2023) at the Grand Parade.

The event, expected to draw a crowd of over 80,000 people, is scheduled to take place from 4pm to 10pm.

The artist lineup for the event includes Cassper Nyovest, Focalistic, Ricky Vani Frontline, Matthew Mole, Alistair Izobell, RAAF, the Tjommies, Whitney April, the Ikamva Marimba Band, and Yonwaba Qetswana.

The audience will also be entertained by DJ Eazy, nine-year-old DJ Sophia and the winners of the FLSO dance challenge.

This is a FREE event for the entire family!

