How to cope with the highs and lows of school awards ceremonies

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Mzansi Melodies
See full line-up
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'June and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence' – Legal Journalist Oscar Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024 and his parole will run until 2029. 24 November 2023 5:16 PM
Pistorius to participate in 'free release programme' to prepare for parole - DCS Oscar Pistorius was on Friday granted parole after serving a total of eight years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkam... 24 November 2023 4:47 PM
'With everything happening in the world, we all need to exhale' – Marc Lottering This is your last chance to watch his stand-up comedy show, 'So I Wrote That Musical'. 24 November 2023 3:51 PM
View all Local
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu. 24 November 2023 8:15 AM
Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his indepe... 24 November 2023 7:44 AM
View all Politics
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram. 24 November 2023 12:53 PM
'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York Our captain Siya Kolisi can't help himself! Watch this cute video from New York City in which he proudly promotes South Africa. 24 November 2023 9:48 AM
Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reser... 24 November 2023 6:35 AM
View all Business
How to cope with the highs and lows of school awards ceremonies “It's really important that your children learn that sometimes it's not their turn, it's not their year, and it's okay for other p... 25 November 2023 2:12 PM
Misuse of antibiotics: ‘It's an irresponsible action by doctors’ The World Health Organisation has identified antibiotic resistance as one of the top global threats to public health and developme... 25 November 2023 11:29 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks. 25 November 2023 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
View all Sport
'With everything happening in the world, we all need to exhale' – Marc Lottering This is your last chance to watch his stand-up comedy show, 'So I Wrote That Musical'. 24 November 2023 3:51 PM
'Tourists already surpassed 2019 numbers.' Is CPT ready for tourist season? Safety and health remain top priorities while balancing volumes and value for international visitors and locals. 24 November 2023 2:56 PM
Take a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Thuli Thabethe this Sunday! Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 24 November 2023 10:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How to cope with the highs and lows of school awards ceremonies

25 November 2023 2:12 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Parenting

“It's really important that your children learn that sometimes it's not their turn, it's not their year, and it's okay for other people to be in the limelight.”

Jonathan Fairbairn spoke to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush.

Listen to their conversational in the audio clip below.

Many small successes, in many areas, some of which may not be publicly recognised, may be just what's required to prepare the platform for your child to go on and shine at some future time.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

As we approach the end of the year, children are often recognised for their achievements in various fields such as academics, sports, or the arts.

However, it is important to remember that not every child will receive an award, a certificate, or a medal.

These accolades do not define our children or their future.

According to Bush, children develop in different ways every year, and many of these ways may not be related to academics, sports, or cultural activities.

In fact, some of these developments may be more important than any award or recognition.

It might be your child's year to grow in confidence.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Bush emphasises that it is crucial for children to learn that sometimes it is not their turn and that it is okay for others to be in the spotlight.

It is a lesson our kids need to learn.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

We should not only rely on schools to recognise our children's accomplishments, but we should also develop our own ways of honouring each other when we do things well, says Bush.

It might not necessarily be making the A cricket team or getting an A on a Math test, but it's also about honouring your children when they are helpful, supportive, kind, loving and when they persevere.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : How to cope with the highs and lows of school awards ceremonies




25 November 2023 2:12 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Parenting

More from Lifestyle

Copyright: fahroni / 123rf

Misuse of antibiotics: ‘It's an irresponsible action by doctors’

25 November 2023 11:29 AM

The World Health Organisation has identified antibiotic resistance as one of the top global threats to public health and development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Facebook/@City of Cape Town

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

25 November 2023 9:49 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lonely Girl sitting on a Doorway / Pexels: Pixabay

Why do some people who experience childhood trauma seem unaffected by it?

24 November 2023 5:40 PM

A traumatic event can change the course of a child’s life, but there are ways we can protect them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of people at Strandfontein Beach. Picture: EWN.

'Tourists already surpassed 2019 numbers.' Is CPT ready for tourist season?

24 November 2023 2:56 PM

Safety and health remain top priorities while balancing volumes and value for international visitors and locals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pink diamond on a pile of white diamonds @ thaisign/123rf.com

‘Diamonds are for everyone’: Why shoppers are loving lab-grown diamonds

24 November 2023 2:36 PM

Over the years, lab-grown diamonds have become increasingly popular for those who love finer things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: jamesteohart / 123rf

When to give your child their first mobile phone – and how to keep them safe

24 November 2023 2:31 PM

According to a 2023 report by UK communications regulator Ofcom, 20% of three year olds now own a mobile phone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Amazon region hit by trio of droughts in grim snapshot of the century to come

24 November 2023 2:13 PM

The forecast for November 2023 through January 2024 is for drought across almost the whole region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/nattanan23

Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years

24 November 2023 12:53 PM

Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gregory "Slobirdr" Smith

Blue whales (largest animals on Earth) swims back to 'safe haven' in Seychelles

24 November 2023 12:52 PM

Blue whales - the largest animals on Earth - are making their home in a part of the Indian Ocean where they were wiped out by whaling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

'Hot girl summer, fur baby', survey reveals most hated words used by millennials

24 November 2023 11:56 AM

Bae and hanky panky make the list - but which word takes the number one spot?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole

Local

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

Politics

WATCH: Robbie Williams hilariously tries and fails to distract wife in labour

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

PowerBall results: Friday, 24 November 2023

25 November 2023 10:22 AM

The week that was: Hamas releases hostages, Oscar Pistorius to be freed

24 November 2023 10:36 PM

Kulelisonto: Bebephume ngobuningi beyokhithiza ezitolo ngale Black Friday

24 November 2023 9:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA