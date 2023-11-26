Boyes Drive fire contained, firefighters attending to hot spots





CAPE TOWN - While the fire above Boyes Drive was contained on Saturday, firefighters still attended to hot spots in the aftermath.

On Saturday night, a blaze broke out in Pecks Valley in the Muizenberg mountains.

Officials fought the flames throughout the night, finally bringing the fire under control during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Table Mountain National Park said it was sending crew members to inspect the safety of the area on Sunday, warning hikers to avoid Pecks Valley in the meantime.

In a separate fire in Cape Town, extensive damage was done to the Golden Dish fast food outlet in Gatesville.

The outlet has been operating in the area for the past 50 years.

No one was injured in the fire, but the venue will be closed until further notice.

