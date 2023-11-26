Trail runners mugged during race





It seems the desperation of criminals in Cape Town has no bounds.

Three runners in the RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town were robbed during their marathon on Saturday.

The athletes had been running in the 160 kilometre trail when they were mugged near Ocean View.

In a Facebook post, RMB UTCT director Stuart MConnachie said the three runners are physically unharmed.

But they chose to continue the race despite their setback.

The matter has been handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The incident comes just a few days after British elite cross-country runner Tom Evans withdrew from the event after being held at knifepoint, assaulted and mugged during a training session on near King's Blockhouse on Table Mountain.