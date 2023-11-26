Gamers, get ready for Playtopia!





If the words Final Fantasy, Call of Duty and Fortnite gets you excited, then hold on to the edge of your gaming chair. Playtopia, which first hit our shores in 2018, returns next month, drawing inspiration from global alternative games festivals.

It marks a significant milestone as South Africa's inaugural indigenous event dedicated to games and interactive art. Organisers says Playtopia guarantees an unparalleled African celebration of gaming and technological artistry and encapsulates the very essence of the future of entertainment.

The event takes place at Homecoming Centre in District Six from 7-9 December 2023.

We have 40 different stations of independent games, a mix of stuff from around the word. It's also an exhibition of interactive artwork. We also have a two day conference of game developers and producers all thrown into one big space and open for people. Ben Rausch, Playtopia programme director

We box gamers as teenage boys gathering around to shoot each other in the head repeatedly, which is a hangover from the 80's. If you look at who's gaming, its a broad demographic. Ben Rausch, Playtopia programme director

Games have also become complex. You have controllers with 20 buttons which can be intimidating. Our approach is to bring gamers together and make it accessible and fun and rewarding. Ben Rausch, Playtopia programme director

Scroll up for the full conversation.