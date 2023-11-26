SA celeb culture explored in new book by Janine Jellars
After a must-read exploration into the world of natural hair with her hilarious debut 'The Big South African Hair Book', Cape Town born author Janine Jellars is back.
'When the Filter Fades' is her first work of fiction and delves into the fast-paced lives of three millennial women.
The book follows the lives of social media influencer Lin, former TV child star Lebo, and gossip columnist Mbali.
It looks at how the women jostle to take their places in the fame hierarchy, their ambitions, aspirations and agendas collide.
It's the perfect beach or island holiday read!
It's all about status, power, fame, money and the backstabbing and drama ensues when the worlds of these strong women collide.Janine Jellars, author
As a former journalist writing for women's magazine, Jellars says this book feels like a "homecoming".
It's a topical book and I don't know any book of its kind speaking to contemporary celebrity culture in SA. It will resonate with women and more narrowly, anyone who is celeb-obsessed and want to know the ins and outs of influencer life.Janine Jellars, author
The big question, are the characters based on any real-life personalities?
When I was thinking about these women, I thought of TV presenter Nonhle Thema and the difficult time she went through. She would spend hours of Twitter calling people very disparaging things. She was one of the biggest 'it girls' at the time, so I've interwoven this into the game.Janine Jellars, author
At the turn of the 2010's, there was a boom in internet gossip sites. That was such an interesting time in how we thought about pop culture. So all of these elements were an inspiration for me and speaks to so much about how we view celebrity culture on a sociological level.Janine Jellars, author
As for her book being branded 'chick lit', Jellars says it's a label she fully embraces.
Chick lit is a book genre that focuses on women's lives in a lighthearted way.
I elevate women's stories, it's something I'm proud of. It's not something I hide from. I love the new wave of mainstreaming women's literature. I haven't read work by men in years and I feel women writers are underrepresented and under-rewarded. The idea of chick-lit as a negative doesn't resonate with me. I don't see anything disparaging about platforming women's stories.Janine Jellars, author
Scroll up for the full conversation.
