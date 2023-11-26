Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits... with Soul
18:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
Cape Town nabs 3rd spot on Time Out's list for best culture Cape Town really is everything to everyone! Now our cosmopolitan city has been ranked as third best for culture. 26 November 2023 12:23 PM
Unveiling the future of fashion Sara-Jayne is joined by Jackie May, founder of Twyg to talk about the recent Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards and the importance of... 26 November 2023 11:27 AM
Trail runners mugged during race Three trail runners in a 100-mile race were robbed on Saturday. 26 November 2023 9:30 AM
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu. 24 November 2023 8:15 AM
Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his indepe... 24 November 2023 7:44 AM
Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram. 24 November 2023 12:53 PM
'They have snow. We have Ubuntu.' Siya Kolisi promotes Mzansi live from New York Our captain Siya Kolisi can't help himself! Watch this cute video from New York City in which he proudly promotes South Africa. 24 November 2023 9:48 AM
Rand manipulation probe in the hands of Competition Commission, says SARB Almost 30 commercial banks are under fire for alleged price fixing involving the South African local currency. South African Reser... 24 November 2023 6:35 AM
SA celeb culture explored in new book by Janine Jellars Sara-Jayne speaks to joburg-based author and influencer Janine Jellars about her latest book, her first fiction outing, entitled ‘... 26 November 2023 11:51 AM
'A book is the best gift because a person can open it twice' Attention all book lovers! Exclusive Books has released its Festive Season catalogue that's brimming with 130 reading recommendati... 25 November 2023 7:03 PM
How to cope with the highs and lows of school awards ceremonies “It's really important that your children learn that sometimes it's not their turn, it's not their year, and it's okay for other p... 25 November 2023 2:12 PM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
'With everything happening in the world, we all need to exhale' – Marc Lottering This is your last chance to watch his stand-up comedy show, 'So I Wrote That Musical'. 24 November 2023 3:51 PM
'Tourists already surpassed 2019 numbers.' Is CPT ready for tourist season? Safety and health remain top priorities while balancing volumes and value for international visitors and locals. 24 November 2023 2:56 PM
Take a nostalgic music journey for #AnHourWith Thuli Thabethe this Sunday! Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 24 November 2023 10:53 AM
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT. 23 November 2023 2:05 PM
Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick. 23 November 2023 1:59 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
Cape Town nabs 3rd spot on Time Out's list for best culture

26 November 2023 12:23 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Time out
arts and culture
Cape Town really is everything to everyone! Now our cosmopolitan city has been ranked as third best for culture.
With it's reputation as a world class tourist destination, Cape Town is quite comfortable sitting at the top of most travel lists.

But now the Mother City has another feather in it's hat - it's been ranked third place on Time Out’s list for the World’s Best Cities for Culture.

Our beautiful city beat out cultural heavyweights Paris, New York and Amsterdam, in a vote from more than 20 000 travelers around the world into the cultural attractions of their favourite cities.

Mexico City took the honours as the number one country for culture, with Prague taking second spot.

Cape Town is the only sub-Saharan city to crack the list, with Marrakech in Morroco sitting at the number 13 spot. The city's culture has been described as vibey and diverse.

Cape Town also ranked highest overall for the quality of its cultural offerings and it's affordability.

The most notable feature the city's art, theatre, music, dance and comedy scenes and street parade festivities.




Photo courtesy of Twyg (Facebook)

Unveiling the future of fashion

26 November 2023 11:27 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by Jackie May, founder of Twyg to talk about the recent Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards and the importance of sustainability in the fashion industry.

www.unsplash.com

Trail runners mugged during race

26 November 2023 9:30 AM

Three trail runners in a 100-mile race were robbed on Saturday.

Reeva Steenkamp's mother June Steenkamp at her memorial service

'June and Barry Steenkamp are serving a life sentence' – Legal Journalist

24 November 2023 5:16 PM

Oscar Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024 and his parole will run until 2029.

FILE: Oscar Pistorius at his murder trial at the High Court in Pretoria on 6 July 2016. Picture: AFP

Pistorius to participate in 'free release programme' to prepare for parole - DCS

24 November 2023 4:47 PM

Oscar Pistorius was on Friday granted parole after serving a total of eight years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day 2013.

Marc Lottering on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie. Photographed by Ruth Smith on 19 July 2023.

'With everything happening in the world, we all need to exhale' – Marc Lottering

24 November 2023 3:51 PM

This is your last chance to watch his stand-up comedy show, 'So I Wrote That Musical'.

Cape Town's free Festive Lights. Image credit: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.@geordinhl

Full list of road closures ahead of the Festive Light Switch-On

24 November 2023 2:09 PM

This weekend is Cape Town’s annual festive light switch on and some roads will be closed as a result.

FILE: Oscar Pistorius in the High Court in Pretoria on 5 March 2014. Image: Pool

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole

24 November 2023 1:42 PM

The Department of Correctional Services’ spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has confirmed that the parole board's taken a decision to approve Oscar Pistorius for parole.

FILE: Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, leaves High Court in Pretoria for a lunch break on 17 March 2014. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN.

June Steenkamp doesn't believe that Oscar Pistorius has been rehabilitated

24 November 2023 1:26 PM

June told the parole board she still doesn’t believe the Paralympic champion's version of events that he shot her daughter, Reeva, thinking she was an intruder.

The queue outside Barrack Street Home Affairs in the Cape Town CBD on Saturday, 18 November 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

SA’s immigration proposals are based on false claims and poor logic – experts

24 November 2023 1:25 PM

A general election is due in 2024 and the issue is at the heart of political debate.

'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all

24 November 2023 12:57 PM

Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'.

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole

Local

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

Politics

WATCH: Robbie Williams hilariously tries and fails to distract wife in labour

Lifestyle

Mbeki calls on Competition Commission to get to bottom of rand manipulation saga

26 November 2023 5:50 PM

Joburg EMS conducts water safety campaign at Jukskei River

26 November 2023 5:22 PM

SA's Kevin '2 Guns' Lerena is the new WBC Interim Bridgerweight champion

26 November 2023 2:49 PM

