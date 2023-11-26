Cape Town nabs 3rd spot on Time Out's list for best culture





The Cape Town Carnival in the Cape Town. Picture: Twitter @CTCarnival.

With it's reputation as a world class tourist destination, Cape Town is quite comfortable sitting at the top of most travel lists.

But now the Mother City has another feather in it's hat - it's been ranked third place on Time Out’s list for the World’s Best Cities for Culture.

Our beautiful city beat out cultural heavyweights Paris, New York and Amsterdam, in a vote from more than 20 000 travelers around the world into the cultural attractions of their favourite cities.

Mexico City took the honours as the number one country for culture, with Prague taking second spot.

Cape Town is the only sub-Saharan city to crack the list, with Marrakech in Morroco sitting at the number 13 spot. The city's culture has been described as vibey and diverse.

Cape Town also ranked highest overall for the quality of its cultural offerings and it's affordability.

The most notable feature the city's art, theatre, music, dance and comedy scenes and street parade festivities.