Knysna municipality refutes WC DA’s claims that it's on the brink of bankruptcy
CAPE TOWN - The Knysna Local Municipality has dismissed the Democratic Alliance's (DA) allegations that it is in a crisis and facing bankruptcy.
This follows the DA in the Western Cape claiming that the is unable to deliver services due to bankruptcy. The party says the town of roses is suffocating in uncollected refuse.
DA spokesperson Melt Botes said the crisis threatened the health of visitors, residents and holidaymakers.
"The ANC [African National Congress], PA [Patriotic Alliance], EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters], and PBI [Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners] coalition of corruption in Knysna has bankrupt the town to the extent that they are unable to remove the mountain of refuse from Knysna to Mossel Bay landfill sites."
Meanwhile, the Deputy Mayor of the Knysna Local Municipality, Alberto Marbi, revealed that the municipality was facing some waste collection issues due to their trucks being sent for servicing.
"We are on par with our waste collections, as well as the transfer of it from Knysna to Mossel Bay on a daily basis."
This article first appeared on EWN : Knysna municipality refutes WC DA’s claims that it's on the brink of bankruptcy
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144184705_thesen-s-island-knysna-western-cape-south-africa-2019-shopping-street-on-thesen-s-island-knysna-alon.html?vti=3624qw-1-46
