



DURBAN - A 45-year-old suspect will appear in the Amanzimtoti Branch Court in connection with the murder of KwaZulu-Natal pastor Liezel de Jager.

De Jager was found dead at her Amanzimtoti home in October 2021 after her morning jog.

Police said the man was arrested on Friday morning after the South African Police Service's Cold Case Unit took over the investigation two weeks ago.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the man would appear on a charge of murder.

"The members worked tirelessly in analysing and following up on information and in the early hours of 24 November 2023, the team made an arrest in Bloemfontein."

This article first appeared on EWN : Man (45) to appear in court for murder of KZN pastor Liezel de Jager