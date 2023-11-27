



Africa Melane interviews Professor Sampson Mamphweli (Director at the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University) about the recent spike in loadshedding stages.

Listen to the conversation below.

Mamphweli says the recent spike in loadshedding is not "because we're close to a collapse of the system" but rather because "Eskom handed over loadshedding schedules to City Power in Johannesburg who did not implement the schedule correctly."

Many residents, including Mamphweli, noticed that they were set to be on stage six, but what was implemented appeared to be stage eight, meaning that, for more than eight hours a day, some parts of the City of Johannesburg didn't have electricity.

How does this happen?

Mamphweli says City Power "wasn't necessarily ready" to implement the loadshedding schedule, a responsibility handed to it recently.

Eskom has in the past successfully worked with other municipalities to implement their loadshedding schedules. Those in charge of local governments 'need to be engaged', says Mamphweli.

This article first appeared on 702 : Eish wena! City Power wrongly implements stage 8 loadshedding