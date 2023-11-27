Construction on Plattekloof Refinery Interchange set to reopen in February 2024
Lester Kiewit speaks to Tertuis Simmers, Western Cape Infrastructure MEC.
Listen below.
The Refinery Interchange (Plattekloof) Bridge Project has been under construction for three years and in February 2024 it will be back up and running as predicted, says Simmers.
The deadline will be met, free flowing traffic can be expected on Refinery Interchange by February 2024. We are well on schedule.Tertuis Simmers, MEC Infrastructure - Western Cape
Post-construction work will see a wider bridge, dual lanes on the interchange, and new slip roads to the N7 inbound and outbound towards the City.
The construction is an attempt to make roads safer and ease the flow of traffic for motorists.
Simmers thanked motorists for their patience and for making use of alternative routes during the construction.
