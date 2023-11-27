



American guitarist and singer-songwriter Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 80th birthday on 27 November.

While his mainstream career only spanned four years, Hendrix is known as one of the greatest and most influential electric guitarists in history.

To celebrate the legend’s birthday, we take a look at his best songs:

10) ‘Castles Made of Sand’

9) ‘Red House’

8) ‘Hey Joe’

7) ‘Bold as Love’

6) ‘The Wind Cries Mary’

5) ‘Purple Haze’

4) ‘Machine Gun’

3) ‘All Along the Watchtower’

2) ‘Little Wing’

1) ‘Voodoo Child (Slight Return)’

This article first appeared on 947 : Jimi Hendrix (he left us at 27) would have been 80 today