[WATCH] 'Celebrating a tap in 2023?': SAns cringe at Ramaphosa tap inauguration
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn about videos that are going viral right now.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 04:00.)
This weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa oversaw the opening of the Bhekindoda water scheme in the Jozini local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.
Videos of the 'event', with Ramaphosa standing with a crowd while they turned on an outdoor water tap for the first time, are going viral.
RELATED: ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide
South Africans are utterly unimpressed, to put it mildly.
Why would you even be proud of unveiling a tap in 2023?X user @ntandosiya25
I was lost for words here.Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Jozini local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal for the official opening of the Bhekindoda water scheme. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/lnGG3fBzKn' Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 26, 2023
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] 'Celebrating a tap in 2023?': SAns cringe at Ramaphosa tap inauguration
