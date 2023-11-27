Cyber Monday tech and home deals are still going for ONE DAY ONLY!
From cellphones to generators, televisions and appliances - most stores are offering Cyber Monday specials including Takealot, Superbalist, Makro and Game.
Take a look at what's on offer at these stores.
Takelaot
The iconic Blue Dot sale is still on and this Cyber Monday it's all about tech and home deals with up to 50% off on specific items.
Check them out, here.
Game
Televisions, cellphones and laptops - you can save up to R4000 on a TV!
Check out all the deals, here.
Makro
Air fryers, espresso machines, UPSes and washing machines are the order of this Cyber Monday.
Check out all the online deals, here.
Superbalist
We'll just say that Superbalist has up to 80% off on selected items.
Check them out, here.
As with all online deals - check the terms and conditions and whether the deal is available online for delivery or in-store only before checking out.
This article first appeared on KFM : Cyber Monday tech and home deals are still going for ONE DAY ONLY!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_67014555_smiling-young-woman-at-home-on-the-couch-she-has-received-a-postal-parcel-online-shopping-and-delive.html
