Cyber Monday tech and home deals are still going for ONE DAY ONLY!

Latest Local
WC expects busy fire season and is ready for it, says MEC Bredell Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said that the provincial government had spent R16 million on firefighter training and new firef... 27 November 2023 4:06 PM
CT police nab 2 suspects for possession of abalone worth nearly R3m The two separate busts were made on the N2 freeway. 27 November 2023 3:52 PM
DA's Steenhuisen gets an aerial view of Durban port backlog: 'It is a crisis!' 70, 000 containers are stuck at the Durban Port, with an expected 21 days before offloading can take place. 27 November 2023 3:41 PM
View all Local
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September. 27 November 2023 1:46 PM
Knysna municipality refutes WC DA’s claims that it's on the brink of bankruptcy The Western Cape DA claimed that the municipality failed to deliver services, saying it was drowning in uncollected refuse. 27 November 2023 7:48 AM
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
View all Politics
Country faces an 'existential crisis' as organised crime kills SA's economy While the rate of organised crime goes up, the country's resilience drops, says Jenni Irish Qhobosheane, Senior Analyst. 27 November 2023 3:26 PM
From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows). 27 November 2023 12:47 PM
Eish wena! City Power wrongly implements stage 8 loadshedding Johannesburg recently plunged to Stage 8 loadshedding... by accident?! Eish. 27 November 2023 8:48 AM
View all Business
Here's how much money you can make teaching English abroad Thinking of taking a gap year or switching careers? Here's why teaching English overseas could be a top option. 27 November 2023 2:49 PM
From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows). 27 November 2023 12:47 PM
Pollution from coal power plants leads to more deaths than scientists realised Studies show that air pollutants released from coal power plants were associated with nearly 500,000 premature deaths of elderly A... 27 November 2023 11:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
Going once... twice! David Bowie's handwritten lyrics on auction for over R2M The legendary singer's handwritten song lyric sheet is going on auction. 27 November 2023 1:45 PM
Happy 83rd birthday, Bruce Lee! Relive Bruce Lee’s legacy with a look back at his best films. 27 November 2023 11:39 AM
Jimi Hendrix (he left us at 27) would have been 80 today Take a look back at Jimi Hendrix's best songs. 27 November 2023 10:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’ Israel and Hamas have undergone a temporary ceasefire amid a devastating war. 27 November 2023 12:03 PM
Protests erupt across Italy following murder of woman (23) by intimate partner In Italy, one woman is murdered every three days. 27 November 2023 11:58 AM
Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result. 24 November 2023 10:18 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Lifestyle

Cyber Monday tech and home deals are still going for ONE DAY ONLY!

27 November 2023 10:30 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Black Friday deals South Africa
Cyber Monday

Takealot, Superbalist, Makro and Game are closing off Black Friday weekend with a bang!

From cellphones to generators, televisions and appliances - most stores are offering Cyber Monday specials including Takealot, Superbalist, Makro and Game.

Take a look at what's on offer at these stores.

Takelaot

The iconic Blue Dot sale is still on and this Cyber Monday it's all about tech and home deals with up to 50% off on specific items.

Check them out, here.

Image source: Takealot website
Image source: Takealot website

Game

Televisions, cellphones and laptops - you can save up to R4000 on a TV!

Check out all the deals, here.

Screengrab from Game's website
Screengrab from Game's website

Makro

Air fryers, espresso machines, UPSes and washing machines are the order of this Cyber Monday.

Check out all the online deals, here.

Image source: Makro, website
Image source: Makro, website

Superbalist

We'll just say that Superbalist has up to 80% off on selected items.

Check them out, here.

Image source: Superbalist website
Image source: Superbalist website

As with all online deals - check the terms and conditions and whether the deal is available online for delivery or in-store only before checking out.


This article first appeared on KFM : Cyber Monday tech and home deals are still going for ONE DAY ONLY!




27 November 2023 10:30 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Black Friday deals South Africa
Cyber Monday

More from Lifestyle

FILE: Teacher explaining to class. Picture: pexels-katerina-holmes-5905440jpg

Here's how much money you can make teaching English abroad

27 November 2023 2:49 PM

Thinking of taking a gap year or switching careers? Here's why teaching English overseas could be a top option.

Read More arrow_forward

From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday

27 November 2023 12:47 PM

These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows).

Read More arrow_forward

Coal power plant / Pixabay: catazul

Pollution from coal power plants leads to more deaths than scientists realised

27 November 2023 11:08 AM

Studies show that air pollutants released from coal power plants were associated with nearly 500,000 premature deaths of elderly Americans.

Read More arrow_forward

A women clutches her tummy in pain. Image copyright: milkos/123rf.com

From flies to metals... Weird things lost and found inside the human body

27 November 2023 10:22 AM

A 63-year-old patient who went for a routine colon screening was found to have an intact fly in his colon.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Marathon runners. Picture: © pavel1964/123rf.com

RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town a 'major success' despite muggings

27 November 2023 9:08 AM

Three athletes were robbed on the weekend at the Ultra-Trail in Cape Town.

Read More arrow_forward

When The Filter Fades book cover Photo: Facebook

SA celeb culture explored in new book by Janine Jellars

26 November 2023 11:51 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to joburg-based author and influencer Janine Jellars about her latest book, her first fiction outing, entitled ‘When The Filter Fades’. The synopsis? “For three young women in Joburg, the new age of internet celebrity presents them with obstacles, opportunities, opulence and a chance at fame, fortune and fierce fashion.”

Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Julia Larson/pexels.com

'A book is the best gift because a person can open it twice'

25 November 2023 7:03 PM

Attention all book lovers! Exclusive Books has released its Festive Season catalogue that's brimming with 130 reading recommendations across various genres.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

How to cope with the highs and lows of school awards ceremonies

25 November 2023 2:12 PM

“It's really important that your children learn that sometimes it's not their turn, it's not their year, and it's okay for other people to be in the limelight.”

Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fahroni / 123rf

Misuse of antibiotics: ‘It's an irresponsible action by doctors’

25 November 2023 11:29 AM

The World Health Organisation has identified antibiotic resistance as one of the top global threats to public health and development.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Facebook/@City of Cape Town

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

25 November 2023 9:49 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

Read More arrow_forward

